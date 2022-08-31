Royal Bombshell: Queen Elizabeth Being Encouraged To Strip Prince Harry Of Royal Titles
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially relinquished their roles within the British monarchy, they were allowed to keep their title as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, since the pair have continued to use the titles whilst shading the royal family in multiple public interviews, Queen Elizabeth, 96, may take away the denominations for good.
"The highest levels of The Firm are telling the Queen that she needs to banish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once and for all," a palace insider exclusively spilled to OK!, adding that Prince William is the one leading the push.
"Prince William evangelizes the Queen’s ‘never complain, never explain’ example. It is widely accepted by the royal family that staying silent is usually best and airing one's dirty laundry especially as a member of the monarchy never turns out well," the source explained. "If Harry and Meghan no longer have titles, it would easier to argue that a response isn’t warranted."
The Sussexes' most recent diss against the England-based brood came earlier this week, as Markle, 41, gave an insightful interview with The Cut. In the piece, the star dissed royal protocols, insisted she and Harry were "happy to" leave the U.K. and seemed to blame the rift on them, noting of the tension, "none of it had to be this way."
No one was more angry over the article than the Duke of Cambridge, 40. "Prince William is desperate to preserve the credibility of the royal family," noted the insider. "Expect that he will demand a review of the agreement that allows them to retain their Duke and Duchess titles."
In June, The Independent reported that William had warned that he would “withdraw” from some engagements if his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, 62, appeared publicly alongside other senior members of the royal family. Like Harry, 37, and Meghan, the Duke of York has stopped using his HRH stylings, though he's technically never been officially stripped of them.
Andrew has retreated from the spotlight after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, though they settled the case out of court. He was also exposed for his ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
