Royal Bombshell: Queen Elizabeth Being Encouraged To Strip Prince Harry Of Royal Titles

"The highest levels of The Firm are telling the Queen that she needs to banish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once and for all," a palace insider exclusively spilled to OK!, adding that Prince William is the one leading the push.

"Prince William evangelizes the Queen’s ‘never complain, never explain’ example. It is widely accepted by the royal family that staying silent is usually best and airing one's dirty laundry especially as a member of the monarchy never turns out well," the source explained. "If Harry and Meghan no longer have titles, it would easier to argue that a response isn’t warranted."