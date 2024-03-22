Blake Lively Apologizes for 'Silly Post' She Made About Kate Middleton's 'Photoshop Fail' After Princess Reveals Cancer Battle
Blake Lively admitted she made a mistake for mocking Kate Middleton prior to her shocking cancer battle revelation.
On Friday, March 22, the royal, 42, shared she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy and set the record straight about her health crisis after rumors ran rampant about her whereabouts.
"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well-wishes to all, always," the actress, 36, posted to her Instagram Story that same day — just a few hours after Kate shared the news with the world.
As OK! previously reported, the palace announced that Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January, but she sparked rumors something else was going on when she was hardly seen out and about.
To make matters worse, Kate posted a photo with her three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — for Mother's Day on March 10. However, people quickly pointed out how the photo was altered.
One day later, Kate confessed the photo was doctored. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," she wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.
Following the photo fiasco, people quickly made fun of Kate, including Lively.
"I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products!" the mother-of-four captioned her Instagram upload. "Now you know why I’ve been MIA."
- Kate Middleton Reveals She's Undergoing Preventive Chemotherapy After Finding Cancer During Abdominal Surgery: Watch
- Kate Middleton Praises Husband Prince William for Being a 'Great Source of Comfort' After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
- Sarah Ferguson Urges Fans to Prioritize 'Health Checks' After Her Second Cancer Diagnosis in 1 Year
People immediately bashed the blonde babe for taking a dig at the mom-of-three. "Very disappointed you jumped on the 'let’s make fun of Kate' dogpile," one person commented on Lively's post, while another said, "I really like you Blake but this is just gross. I will not be supporting you or your brand anymore."
"Trying to get attention for your products by making fun of a woman recovering from major surgery? I wasn’t aware till now that you like being a mean girl," a third individual said. "Not a good look for your three daughters [sic]. Is it ok for them to make fun of classmates?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Stephen Colbert also trolled Prince William for allegedly having an affair, and people immediately flocked to his social media page to share their thoughts on his joke gone wrong.
"How far you have fallen by making fun of Princess Catherine who has cancer. Shame on you," one person commented on the most recent upload on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's Instagram page.
"Well done for making fun of a woman with cancer👏👏👏," wrote another, while a third said, "You bullied a person with cancer 😡🤬😡😡😡😡."