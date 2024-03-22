Kate Middleton Admits It's 'Taken Time' to 'Reassure' Her Children That She's 'Going to Be Okay' After Cancer Diagnosis

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she told her followers. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."

"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK."