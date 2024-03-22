Kate Middleton Admits It's 'Taken Time' to 'Reassure' Her Children That She's 'Going to Be Okay' After Cancer Diagnosis
Kate Middleton was very careful about how she and Prince William broke the news of her cancer diagnosis to their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
In a video shared to their royal Instagram account on Friday, March 22, Kate revealed that after undergoing a major abdominal surgery in January, post-op tests revealed cancer had been present, leading her medical team to advise she have preventative chemotherapy.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she told her followers. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."
"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK."
"As I've said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," she added.
Kate also commended her husband for being a "great source of comfort" to her in this difficult time.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Waited 'to Tell the News' About Princess' Cancer Diagnosis Until the Kids 'Were Off School for Easter Break'
- When Did Prince William Find Out About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis? Breaking Down the Timeline
- Kate Middleton Is 'Being Very Guarded About Her Condition,' But Royal Is 'Making Good Progress' After Surgery
The Princess of Wales also noted that while her work has always provided her with a "deep sense of joy," she needs to focus on her "full recovery."
"At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer," she said. "Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
It's since been confirmed that King Charles III has been informed of Kate's diagnosis.
Sources close to the royal family also claimed the mother-of-three is presently "feeling good" and has been "seen regularly" taking her children to school.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the palace revealed Kate's abdominal surgery was a success in January, but provided no further information regarding the specifics of her condition.
"It is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."