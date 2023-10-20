10 Celebrities Who Planned Their Funerals: Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and More

Music legend David Bowie did not know he only had a few months left before his death.

The "Space Oddity" singer was diagnosed with liver cancer 18 months before his death on January 10, 2016 – two days after he dropped his 26th and final studio album, Blackstar. His family confirmed that he wanted to "go without any fuss," so they did not hold a funeral or memorial service where his fans and colleagues could have offered their goodbyes.

"There is no public or private service or a public memorial," a source told The Mirror. "There is nothing."