Bizarre? Ed Sheeran, 32, Already Dug His Grave in His Backyard

"I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt," he noted in a recent interview. "It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there."

The "Shape of You" crooner added that he also has a chapel for his late loved ones who were cremated. He explained he wanted this place to pay respect and mourn the important people in his life that are no longer on earth. This chapel is also where Sheeran plans to lay himself to rest.

"People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do," he said.