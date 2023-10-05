Bizarre? Ed Sheeran, 32, Already Dug His Grave in His Backyard
Ed Sheeran is planning ahead.
After a difficult year, the singer admitted that he has already dug his grave for when the 32-year-old eventually passes away.
"I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt," he noted in a recent interview. "It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there."
The "Shape of You" crooner added that he also has a chapel for his late loved ones who were cremated. He explained he wanted this place to pay respect and mourn the important people in his life that are no longer on earth. This chapel is also where Sheeran plans to lay himself to rest.
"People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do," he said.
Sheeran’s melancholy comments came after the pop sensation had a particularly tough year. The English native underwent a lawsuit where he was accused of copyright infringement, his wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant with their second child and one of his close friends unexpectedly died.
In the songwriter’s Disney+ docuseries titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, he and Seaborn emotionally opened up about her cancer.
"It was horrible," Sheeran said of the February 2022 diagnosis.
"When something really intense happens to him, he writes a song," Seaborn chimed in. "I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year which was a massive s------."
"It made me massively reflect on our mortality. I would never agree to do anything like this but it made me think, 'Oh if I died, what's people's perception of me? What do you leave behind?'" she explained, adding, "For Ed, the whole point is he wants to say to people, 'I'm not just this music machine. I'm not just this robot that tries to get No. 1. I'm a father, I'm a son, I'm a friend.' It wasn't until this year when I was like, 'I might die.'"
Sheeran then gushed over his wife of five years. "It's the most amazing thing in my life that nobody really knows about," he said. "Everything in my life got so much better when she got into it."
- Ed Sheeran Appears In Great Spirits At U.K. Restaurant After Making Heartbreaking Confession About Wife's Tumor
- Ed Sheeran Postpones All Public Appearances After Testing Positive For COVID-19 As 'SNL' Rushes To Find New Musical Guest
- Ed Sheeran Announces Music & Social Media Hiatus Days After Opening Up About Weight Loss Struggles
This year, Sheeran also revealed that his new album, Subtract, drew from his personal struggle.
"At the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he wrote while promoting the project via Instagram. "Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumor, with no route to treatment until after the birth," penned the famous redhead.
He shared that the album is like "opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life."
GQ reported on Sheeran's comments.