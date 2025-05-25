Celebrities Wearing Nothing But Towels: Jennifer Lopez, Maitland Ward and More
Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou
Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou joined the list of celebrities who perfectly owned the towel look.
In April, the YouTuber turned up the heat in nothing but bathside glam, wrapping her hair and body with white towels.
"🥰💕🤗🐣💛🌸," she simply captioned the post.
Charly Jordan
In March 2024, Charly Jordan uploaded photos from her Japan trip, pulling off the towel look as she posed in her hotel room's private onsen.
"Cozy ✨ this past year as the internet becomes more product involved I've tried to cut back," she wrote in the caption. "I haven't cut out everything but rn I'm on no makeup (when I can) , no tanner, no eyelashes, no nails, I barely use skin care anymore, and it makes me feel insecure at times because it seems like that's all everyone is focusing on now a days but I just want to remind you that you're beautiful just the way you are. Remove the toxins from your life…"
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen flaunted her makeup-free beauty while sizzling in a barely-there towel during a sauna session.
She captioned the selfie, "Saunasa!"
Christine McGuinness
"According to a 'source' .. Christine is looking for love 👀❤️ According to ME.. Christine is looking for a full night sleep! 😴😂 Always guaranteed at @melondonhotel @me_by_melia THANK YOU for another amazing stay! 🖤," Christine McGuinness captioned a July 2024 post.
In the short Instagram clip, the towel-clad The Real Housewives of Cheshire star started getting ready as she touched up her makeup in front of a mirror. The video also featured snippets of her experiences at ME London.
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley surpassed the sauna's hot steam by wrapping herself in a towel in a September 2018 update. She tied her brunette hair up, highlighting her slender shoulders and collarbone.
"About to glow..(remember that adage? Men sweat and ladies glow....) 😘 #sauna @vivamayr #vivamayrmariaworth," she shared with her followers.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stunned fans by going makeup-free in a March 2023 update in which shared her skincare secrets.
"Long set days call for a consistent skincare routine …. That JLo Glow Serum is my glow-to ride or die #THISISMENOW #ConsistencyIsKey 🔑 @JLoBeauty @Sephora #LimitlessGlow," she shared in the caption, promoting her brand's product.
Kourtney Kardashian
In a September 2020 upload, Kourtney Kardashian slayed in simplicity while applying lipstick. She showed a bit of skin in a white towel, posing for the camera as she sat on a vanity chair.
"she loves glam, she loves glam not," she cheekily captioned the post.
Maitland Ward
"Rise & Shine ☀️💛," Maitland Ward told her followers in an August 2019 post, teasing fans with a bold cleavage reveal while maintaining a hint of modesty using a yellow bath towel.