PHOTOS

Celebrities Wearing Nothing But Towels: Jennifer Lopez, Maitland Ward and More

celebrities wearing nothing but towels photos
Source: @maitlandward/Instagram; @jlo/Instagram; @kourtneykardash/Instagram

These stars made their towel looks red carpet-worthy!

By:

May 25 2025, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou

anastasia karanikolaou
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Anastasia Karanikolaou shared a photoset in April.

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou joined the list of celebrities who perfectly owned the towel look.

In April, the YouTuber turned up the heat in nothing but bathside glam, wrapping her hair and body with white towels.

"🥰💕🤗🐣💛🌸," she simply captioned the post.

Charly Jordan

charly jordan
Source: @charlyjordan/Instagram

Charly Jordan shared photos from her Japan trip.

In March 2024, Charly Jordan uploaded photos from her Japan trip, pulling off the towel look as she posed in her hotel room's private onsen.

"Cozy ✨ this past year as the internet becomes more product involved I've tried to cut back," she wrote in the caption. "I haven't cut out everything but rn I'm on no makeup (when I can) , no tanner, no eyelashes, no nails, I barely use skin care anymore, and it makes me feel insecure at times because it seems like that's all everyone is focusing on now a days but I just want to remind you that you're beautiful just the way you are. Remove the toxins from your life…"

Chrissy Teigen

chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen drew criticism for bathing with her kids Luna and Miles.

Chrissy Teigen flaunted her makeup-free beauty while sizzling in a barely-there towel during a sauna session.

She captioned the selfie, "Saunasa!"

Christine McGuinness

christine mcguinness
Source: @mrsmcguinness/Instagram

Christine McGuinness just quit filming 'Celebs Go Dating.'

"According to a 'source' .. Christine is looking for love 👀❤️ According to ME.. Christine is looking for a full night sleep! 😴😂 Always guaranteed at @melondonhotel @me_by_melia THANK YOU for another amazing stay! 🖤," Christine McGuinness captioned a July 2024 post.

In the short Instagram clip, the towel-clad The Real Housewives of Cheshire star started getting ready as she touched up her makeup in front of a mirror. The video also featured snippets of her experiences at ME London.

Maitland Ward

Elizabeth Hurley

elizabeth hurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is currently dating Billy Ray Cyrus.

Elizabeth Hurley surpassed the sauna's hot steam by wrapping herself in a towel in a September 2018 update. She tied her brunette hair up, highlighting her slender shoulders and collarbone.

"About to glow..(remember that adage? Men sweat and ladies glow....) 😘 #sauna @vivamayr #vivamayrmariaworth," she shared with her followers.

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez went makeup-free in the update.

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans by going makeup-free in a March 2023 update in which shared her skincare secrets.

"Long set days call for a consistent skincare routine …. That JLo Glow Serum is my glow-to ride or die #THISISMENOW #ConsistencyIsKey 🔑 @JLoBeauty @Sephora #LimitlessGlow," she shared in the caption, promoting her brand's product.

Kourtney Kardashian

kourtney kardashian
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian opted for a natural makeup look in the snaps.

In a September 2020 upload, Kourtney Kardashian slayed in simplicity while applying lipstick. She showed a bit of skin in a white towel, posing for the camera as she sat on a vanity chair.

"she loves glam, she loves glam not," she cheekily captioned the post.

Maitland Ward

maitland ward
Source: @maitlandward/Instagram

Maitland Ward fills her Instagram page with mostly NSFW videos and photos.

"Rise & Shine ☀️💛," Maitland Ward told her followers in an August 2019 post, teasing fans with a bold cleavage reveal while maintaining a hint of modesty using a yellow bath towel.

