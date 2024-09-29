'That's Wild': Halle Berry Shocks Fans While Showing Off Her Hairy Armpit for New Movie Role — Photo

Despite the armpit hair not being real, the Catwoman star has always fought back against Hollywood's unattainable beauty standards. "It might feel good to have everybody look at you, but it’s always been a hollow win for me because I had nothing to do with how I came here looking," Berry said in a recent interview.

The mom-of-two has put emphasis on more important things in her life rather than being obsessed with the way the world sees her. "I do have everything to do with the kind of mother that I am, the kind of partner that I’ve been, the movies that I’ve been a part of, the acting accolades I’ve garnered over the years, my charity work. I do take ownership over those things that I’ve worked really hard at, and if somebody finds value in those things that lights me up," she added.