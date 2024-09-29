'That's Wild': Halle Berry Shocks Fans While Showing Off Her Hairy Armpit for New Movie Role — Photo
Halle Berry put the internet into a tailspin with her new look.
The Losing Isaiah actress, 58, took to Instagram on Saturday, September 28, to show off her fake hairy armpit for a role in a film. However, social media couldn't get over how bold the statement was.
"Momma in the making 🎥 One of the most complex characters I’ve had the pleasure of embodying. #NeverLetGo is in theaters everywhere!" she penned alongside the video while on set of the project.
"It’s an armpit wig! 😮" one person penned in the comments section of the funny clip.
"OMG you scared me!!! 😂😂😂 thank the Lord this is for a movie," a second added.
"Wow, the things actors do to fulfill the roles they’re in. Thought for a moment Halle had started to grow an armpit jungle," another chimed in.
"HA!!!! Yikes! That’s wild!" a fourth quipped.
In the video, Berry was with her stylist Norma Patton-Lowin where they two were laughing over the fake hair. "So what’s happening here, Norma? What did you do? What did you do there, Norma?" she asked before Lowin jokingly replied, "The things I do to you!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite the armpit hair not being real, the Catwoman star has always fought back against Hollywood's unattainable beauty standards. "It might feel good to have everybody look at you, but it’s always been a hollow win for me because I had nothing to do with how I came here looking," Berry said in a recent interview.
The mom-of-two has put emphasis on more important things in her life rather than being obsessed with the way the world sees her. "I do have everything to do with the kind of mother that I am, the kind of partner that I’ve been, the movies that I’ve been a part of, the acting accolades I’ve garnered over the years, my charity work. I do take ownership over those things that I’ve worked really hard at, and if somebody finds value in those things that lights me up," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I’ve always known that I’ve been more than this face and more than this body," Berry explained. "So when that starts to go, maybe for the first time in my life, people will focus on the other aspects of me that I think are way more interesting. Age is just a number that they stick on us at birth. As women, we get defined by it way more than men do and sometimes it can debilitate us. It can trick us into thinking what we’re supposed to do."
Marie Claire conducted the 2024 interview with Berry.