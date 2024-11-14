or
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Shows Off Abs in Tiny Red Bikini: See Sizzling Photos

Source: MEGA; @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley, 59, stunned fans by flaunting her toned abs in a tiny bikini.

Nov. 14 2024, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Elizabeth Hurley has discovered the fountain of youth!

On Wednesday, November 12, the Gossip Girl alum showcased her timeless beauty on Instagram, posing in a tiny coral red bikini with a gold strap from her own beachwear line. She looked effortlessly stunning as she stood by a pool with tousled hair and sporting her gold-framed square sunglasses.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram
"Last day for 30% off the Rainbow Edit @elizabethhurleybeach ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 includes styles already in Special Offers ❣️," she wrote, promoting her swimwear collection.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section about her stunning physique.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The actress frequently showcases pieces from her swimwear line.

"Body of a 21-year-old 🔥👏," one fan wrote, while another chimed in, "What a world it would be without Elizabeth Hurley❤️."

"How is she still this hot?" a third asked about her ageless appearance alongside five fire emojis.

A fourth added, "Amazing photos, you don’t age xx."

The mom-of-one has never been one to cover up.

"I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age," the star shared in an interview. "There might be a time when I don't want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently I'm still enjoying it."

Elizabeth Hurley

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

A lot of fans noticed her ageless beauty and physique.

Hurley has credited her youthful appearance to her skincare routine and healthy diet.

"The one thing I swear by is moisturizer and lots of it," she told Woman & Home in 2018. "I’ll moisturize my face about six times a day and my neck about 10 times a day. Lightly dab it over your face, and it instantly makes you glow."

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The 'Piper' star revealed having a healthy diet and dedicated skincare routine help her achieve a natural glow.

She also prefers “simple, natural, easy food” with minimal chemicals.

“I think one of the most transformative things I’ve done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter,” she shared. "You have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple, too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

"When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables," Hurley continued.

Source: MEGA

The actress has one son: Damian, 22.

This sizzling post comes just one day after Hurley announced her new movie Piper on Instagram.

"My new movie Piper is out today 🦇❤️‍🔥 Filmed in beautiful Latvia - I had a blast making this," she wrote.

The horror flick, which is available on AppleTV and Prime Video, offers "a spooky re-telling of the Pied Piper story," she revealed, adding that her “pathological fear of rats” kept her on her toes during filming.

