15 Celebrities Who Got Their Start on 'Saturday Night Live': From Adam Sandler to Will Ferrell and More

In 1990, Adam Sandler made his first appearance on Saturday Night Live, delivering iconic skits until he was fired in 1995.

"My manager, Sandy, he was talking to me, and I said, 'Yeah, next year on the show,' and he was like, 'Maybe you don't go back next year,'" Sandler said of being let go during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2019. "And I was like, 'I don't know, man. I still got a few more things.' And he's like, 'Yeah, but you did it already. And I was like, 'Yeah, I did it but …' And then I was like, 'Yeah, I'll think about it, and he's like, 'I think you thought about it.'"