OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Saturday Night Live
OK LogoPHOTOS

15 Celebrities Who Got Their Start on 'Saturday Night Live': From Adam Sandler to Will Ferrell and More

celebrities who got their start on saturday night live
Source: MEGA

'Saturday Night Live' served as a launchpad for some of Hollywood's most successful funnymen.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Adam Sandler

adam sandler
Source: MEGA

Adam Sandler's first TV appearance was on 'The Cosby Show.'

In 1990, Adam Sandler made his first appearance on Saturday Night Live, delivering iconic skits until he was fired in 1995.

"My manager, Sandy, he was talking to me, and I said, 'Yeah, next year on the show,' and he was like, 'Maybe you don't go back next year,'" Sandler said of being let go during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2019. "And I was like, 'I don't know, man. I still got a few more things.' And he's like, 'Yeah, but you did it already. And I was like, 'Yeah, I did it but …' And then I was like, 'Yeah, I'll think about it, and he's like, 'I think you thought about it.'"

Amy Poehler

amy poehler
Source: MEGA

Amy Poehler starred and produced 'Parks and Recreation.'

SNL tapped Amy Poehler to co-host Weekend Update from 2001 to 2008. Her roles in the show's skits earned her two Emmy nominations before she left the cast for good.

Ben Stiller

ben stiller
Source: MEGA

Ben Stiller is the son of actor-comedian Jerry Stiller and actress-comedian Anne Meara.

Although Ben Stiller only appeared on four episodes of SNL in 1989, the experience soon led him to create his own sketch comedy series, The Ben Stiller Show.

Bill Murray

bill murray
Source: MEGA

Bill Murray said he would like 'to do more serious stuff' in showbiz.

Before appearing on hit films and franchises like Ghostbusters, Bill Murray worked with the SNL cast from 1977 to 1980 as a performer and writer. His performance earned him his first Emmy win for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 1977.

Chevy Chase

chevy chase
Source: MEGA

Chevy Chase revealed he regretted leaving 'SNL.'

SNL original cast member Chevy Chase only spent less than two seasons in the show from 1975 to 1977. After the original Weekend Update anchor left, Murray stepped in as his replacement.

Chris Rock

chris rock
Source: MEGA

Chris Rock worked on several films while starring on 'SNL.'

Comedian Chris Rock was an SNL staple from 1990 to 1993, playing notable roles while working closely with fellow cast members Sandler, Rob Schneider and Chris Farley.

Eddie Murphy

eddie murphy
Source: MEGA

Eddie Murphy started his career as a stand-up comedian.

From 1980 to 1984, Eddie Murphy entertained SNL viewers with his hilarious tirades.

Jimmy Fallon

jimmy fallon
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon eventually became a successful late night talk show host after his stint on 'SNL.'

Saturday Night Live

SNL cutie Jimmy Fallon landed a spot on the show in 1998. However, he left the cast in 2004 to focus on his film career and eventually transition to hosting gigs.

Joan Cusack

joan cusack
Source: MEGA

Joan Cusack joined 'SNL' while attending school.

Joan Cusack stayed for one season on SNL from 1985 until her firing the following year.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

julia louis dreyfus
Source: MEGA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus made history when she joined the 'SNL' cast.

In 1982, Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined the NBC variety show and became its youngest female cast member at the age of 21. She stayed with SNL for three years before she decided to pursue a career in the TV and film industry.

Martin Short

martin short
Source: MEGA

Martin Short appeared in theatrical productions and TV shows before he rose to fame.

Decades before he became a cast member of Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short worked on SNL from 1984 to 1985.

Maya Rudolph

maya rudolph
Source: MEGA

Maya Rudolph joined The Rentals after her college graduation in 1994.

Throughout her almost one decade of SNL career, Maya Rudolph remarkably flaunted impersonations of Whitney Houston, Oprah Winfrey, Diana Ross and Donatella Versace, among others.

Mike Myers

mike myers
Source: MEGA

Mike Myers' flourishing career began in the late 1980s.

Mike Myers starred in several films while working on SNL from 1989 to 1995.

"I was scared s-------. I thought I was going to get fired every week, and that's the God's honest truth," Myers recalled his feelings about joining the show's cast.

Robert Downey Jr.

robert downey jr
Source: MEGA

The early years of Robert Downey Jr.'s Hollywood career were marked by substance abuse and legal troubles.

Decades before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. had a short-lived stint on SNL between 1985 and 1986. He exited after one season on the show.

Will Ferrell

will ferrell
Source: MEGA

Will Ferrell will star in the new comedy 'You're Cordially Invited.'

Will Ferrell served as a cast member of SNL from 1995 to 2002. In the years after leaving the show, the funnyman reappeared as a host several times.

