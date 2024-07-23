Rags to Riches: 9 Celebrities Who Grew Up Poor But Made It Big

Shania Twain grew up as one of five children in a poverty-stricken home in Canada, with an abusive stepfather. The 58-year-old country queen is now worth $400 million, but she remembered often going to school hungry when there wasn’t money for groceries.

"It’s very hard to concentrate when your stomach is rumbling," she confessed. "I would certainly never have humiliated myself enough to reach out and ask … ‘Can I have that apple that you’re not going to eat?’ I didn’t have the courage to do that."