Love Matches: Celebrities Who Manifested Their Romances
Doja Cat
Two years after Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp shared the DMs Doja Cat sent asking him for info on his costar Joseph Quinn, 30, the rapper, 28, has landed her man — they were spotted holding hands in London on August 17!
The "Paint The Town Red" hitmaker recently sparked engagement rumors after showing off her ring during a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. She later dismissed the speculations in a since-deleted X post.
"no, im not engaged its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it," she explained.
Sarah Hyland
"The internet — it's amazing," Wells Adams, 40, has gushed about how he met his now-wife Sarah Hyland, 33, after she posted about her obsession with him multiple times, starting in 2016 during his stint on The Bachelorette and later on Bachelor in Paradise.
Adams popped the question to Hyland in July 2019 and tied the knot with her in August 2022.
"It’s been 5 years since I conned this woman to spend the rest of her life with me," Adams wrote in July to mark their fifth engagement anniversary. "Best decision I’ve ever made. I love you so much @sarahhyland."
Halsey
"Petition for Evan Peters to date me," Halsey, 29, tweeted of the actor, 37, in 2013 — and she got her wish from 2019 to 2020.
Nick Cannon
"She had heard me speaking all of these positive, secret little nothings about her in interviews," Nick Cannon, 43, said of winning over Mariah Carey, 55, in 2005. They were wed from 2008 to 2016.
"There's no hard feelings and ill will," Cannon said following their split. "Ultimately, it's about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have."
Travis Kelce
He knew what he wanted, and boy, he got her! Travis Kelce, 35, decided to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift, 34, on his podcast in July 2023.
"Travis very adorably put me on blast, which I thought was metal as h---," she later gushed. The rest is history.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted to the extra media attention he started receiving as Swift's beau.
"You asked me how it is," said Kelce. "And to be honest, I'm learning throughout this all. I'm just kind of on the plane ride, just cruising and trying to figure this thing out on the run."