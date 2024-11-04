Love Matches: Celebrities Who Manifested Their Romances

Two years after Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp shared the DMs Doja Cat sent asking him for info on his costar Joseph Quinn, 30, the rapper, 28, has landed her man — they were spotted holding hands in London on August 17!

The "Paint The Town Red" hitmaker recently sparked engagement rumors after showing off her ring during a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. She later dismissed the speculations in a since-deleted X post.

"no, im not engaged its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it," she explained.