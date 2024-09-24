Travis Kelce Is Very 'Charming' in New FX Series 'Grotesquerie,' Says Costar Niecey Nash

In a recent interview, she couldn't hold back her enthusiasm, praising Kelce's standout performance in the upcoming FX series Grotesquerie.

“Fans are going to find him very charming in this role,” the Origin alum, 54, said.

“Travis was very open. He was very open if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable,” Nash-Betts added of Kelce's working dynamic on the set. “I love that he didn’t come in trying to act like, ‘I know everything and I know it all.' Instead, he would ask, ‘Tell me what I don’t know. Tell me what your thought is on this?’”