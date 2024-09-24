Travis Kelce Is Very 'Charming' in New FX Series 'Grotesquerie,' Says Costar Niecey Nash
Travis Kelce is a shining star in this exciting new chapter of his career!
As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end transitions into acting, his costar Niecy Nash-Betts has been thoroughly impressed.
In a recent interview, she couldn't hold back her enthusiasm, praising Kelce's standout performance in the upcoming FX series Grotesquerie.
“Fans are going to find him very charming in this role,” the Origin alum, 54, said.
“Travis was very open. He was very open if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable,” Nash-Betts added of Kelce's working dynamic on the set. “I love that he didn’t come in trying to act like, ‘I know everything and I know it all.' Instead, he would ask, ‘Tell me what I don’t know. Tell me what your thought is on this?’”
The Emmy Award winner then shared her first impression of the athlete, 34.
“It was funny because I saw people’s reaction to him before I really could take him in,” she recalled. “All the guys — these big guys on the set — everybody was just fangirling all the way. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god, guys!’”
In June, The Rookie: Feds actress gave fans a glimpse of her and Kelce via Instagram as they rehearsed their lines while "sitting around eating In-N-Out [and] reading words off [of] a piece of paper."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Not only was Nash-Betts blown away by Kelce, but so was co-creator and executive producer Jon Robin Baitz.
“He shows up, he’s off book, he knows how to do it, and he’s never done it before. He’s charming and at ease on camera — there are no nerves. He’s a star,” Baitz told USA Today.
Micaela Diamond, a theater actress who is also a newbie to the set, confirmed Kelce's professionalism, stating that he "showed up really game" and "can play under pressure."
Meanwhile, creator Ryan Murphy also shared his own thoughts on the football star, who he described as the "most delightful person."
“I did not know Travis, and I thought we were just having a general meeting. I was really moved by him, his ambition, and his desire to try something new,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The New York City premiere took place on Monday, September 23, and during the event, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, also gushed over her son's acting debut.
“This is really cool!” she exclaimed. “I think it’s something he has been doing his whole life. He loves being in front of people and trying to get attention. So, I think this is just another stage of it.”