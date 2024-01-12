Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reveals He Was 'Taken Care of' in Prison: 'Everyone Liked Me'

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino admitted he had it better behind bars than some other prisoners might have experienced.

The Jersey Shore star reflected on some fortunate aspects of his previously-served sentence while promoting his memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison — which was released in November 2023 and detailed the 41-year-old's dependency on prescription pills, as well as an eight-month jail sentence he served after pleading guilty to tax evasion in 2018.