Actor Danny Trejo Ignites Brawl at 4th of July Parade in L.A. After 'Cowards' Threw Water Balloon at Him: Watch
Danny Trejo’s age won’t hold him back from a fight!
During the Fourth of July parade in L.A. on Thursday, one observer allegedly threw a water balloon at the 80-year-old actor’s convertible, igniting a multi-person brawl in the middle of the parade route.
The incident occurred in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood in L.A. as the star was driving his Corvette. The water balloon apparently hit the windshield of the sports car before the celeb exited the vehicle toward the perpetrator.
Trejo, who wore a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants, threw a punch at the individual, which began the brawl.
But Trejo’s punch missed the person who allegedly threw the balloon, leading the Spy Kids alum to be pushed to the ground.
From there, others began to jump into the altercation, with some holding the men back as the alleged thrower hurled several punches at a second man.
At one point, Trejo was seen grabbing a folding chair and throwing it at the fighters before a woman came up behind him in an attempt to split up the brawl.
In the video, paradegoers can be heard pleading for the men to stop fighting as there were children around. While it is not confirmed who was in Trejo’s car, the video displayed two young kids being pulled away from the Corvette.
The entire incident lasted about 30 seconds before bystanders eventually broke up the feud.
Police reports revealed that no one was arrested and the crowd dispersed upon their arrival, according to TMZ.
Trejo himself spoke to the outlet, in which he defended his actions. The father-of-three said the water balloons being chucked at his Corvette was “childish” and that those who threw them were “cowards.”
Trejo also assured that he was not hurt during the altercation.
In response to the shocking incident, fans of the actor shared their thoughts on the situation.
“Apparently, he asked to stop while he was taking pictures with fans so I get why he had enough, but d--- at 80 probably wasn’t the move,” one person claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Why would anyone want to be mean to Danny Trejo?” a second user wondered, while a third noted, “Danny still trying to throw down at 80 years old, he still has no f---- to give...”
Others shared their staunch support for Trejo, with one individual writing, “He is great,” as a second said, “God bless him!!”