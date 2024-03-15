'Celebrity Big Brother' Star Hopes Melania Trump Has 'Some Nice Guy on the Side' as Rumors Swirl About Her Marriage to Donald

"But she’ll be making a lot of money. And hopefully she has some nice guy or whoever on the side," she continued.

As OK! previously reported, Osbourne detailed what it was like to work with the businessman on Celebrity Apprentice.

"He treats women like that," she said. "If he thinks you are pretty or attractive for any reason he will talk to you. He will only talk to women if they are pretty."

"I just thank God that he is 78 as we won't have to suffer him long," she continued, to which Louis Walsh said, "That's a very good point."