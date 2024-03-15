'Celebrity Big Brother' Star Hopes Melania Trump Has 'Some Nice Guy on the Side' as Rumors Swirl About Her Marriage to Donald
As Donald and Melania spend more and more time apart, people are wondering where they really stand.
While on a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Sharon Osbourne spoke about the former president, 77, and his wife, whom she called "lovely."
However, TV presenter and author Fern Britton jumped in and said she hopes Melania, 53, is "being paid a great deal of money to smile and be nice. I love it when he tries to hold her hand and she moves away."
"But she’ll be making a lot of money. And hopefully she has some nice guy or whoever on the side," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Osbourne detailed what it was like to work with the businessman on Celebrity Apprentice.
"He treats women like that," she said. "If he thinks you are pretty or attractive for any reason he will talk to you. He will only talk to women if they are pretty."
"I just thank God that he is 78 as we won't have to suffer him long," she continued, to which Louis Walsh said, "That's a very good point."
Donald has been on the campaign trail recently — but without Melania.
The former reality star defended his wife not being around and even went on to praise her recently.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he said at the time. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be close with Melania, then uploaded a video of the two together where the real estate guru barely paid attention to her, fueling more rumors about their marital status.
"Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently. Take a [eye emoji]," the ex-aide shared via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 10.