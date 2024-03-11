Donald Trump Only Speaks to Women He Thinks Are 'Pretty or Attractive,' Sharon Osbourne Confesses
During the Sunday, March 10, episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Sharon Osbourne spilled details on what it was like to work with Donald Trump on Celebrity Apprentice.
After Louis Walsh said he was "allergic" to the former U.S. president, Osbourne said the 77-year-old does not have the best manners.
"He treats women like that," she said. "If he thinks you are pretty or attractive for any reason he will talk to you. He will only talk to women if they are pretty."
"I just thank God that he is 78 as we won't have to suffer him long," she continued, to which Walsh said, "That's a very good point."
But fans were quick to think about her comment about Trump's age.
One person said, "NOT SHARON OSBOURNE RIPPING INTO DONALD TRUMP," while another said, "Not Sharon saying thank God he's near death."
A third person added, "We won’t suffer Trump long bc he’s 78 why did she spill," while a fourth commented, "*Sharon about Donald Trump* 'Thank god he’s 78, we won’t have to suffer him long' I’m literally clutching my pearls hun!"
Osbourne has previously thrown Trump under the bus.
In 2015, she spoke to Conan O'Brien about their time on Celebrity Apprentice.
"I would be terrified, because he's a narcissist," she said of him being elected president. "He just is — he knows that about himself.... And if somebody disagrees with him, he doesn't take it well. And to think that this man would have his hand on that button — can you imagine? He's got such a quick, fiery temper."
That same year, the reality star said she didn't approve of Trump getting into the political world.
“If he was running for mayor of New York, or if he was running to be a senator, God bless you. But to represent this country at this particular time…” Osbourne said before Howard Stern interjected.
“He’s not the right guy, you’re saying?” the radio host asked.
Osbourne replied, “For me.”
Osbourne, who was born in London, said that though she holds British and American citizenship, she didn't cast her vote in the 2016 election.
“I never [vote],” Osbourne declared. “Because you know why? Everybody disappoints me.”