Oprah Winfrey Steps Down From WeightWatchers Board After Losing 40 Pounds on Weight-Loss Drug

"Oprah is an inspiring presence and passionate advocate both for our members and for society at large, in elevating the conversation around weight health," WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani said at the time. "While I and the rest of our directors will certainly miss her in our board meetings following the end of her current term, she remains a strong strategic voice and collaborator with WeightWatchers."

The television personality also said she would "look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate" with the company in the future with hopes of "elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma and advocating for health equity."