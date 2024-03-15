Oprah Winfrey Reveals Why She Left WeightWatchers After Serving on the Board Since 2015

Winfrey admitted her upcoming special on ABC An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution was the main factor fueling her resignation.

"I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted to talk about, and WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight. I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest," the famed talk show star told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.