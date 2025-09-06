Celebrity Couples Who Have Had Multiple Weddings: From Justin and Hailey Bieber to John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh
George and Amal Clooney
George and Amal Clooney held their Venetian nuptials at the Aman Canal Grande resort on September 27, 2014. They had initially planned to exchange vows privately, but news about their ceremony later spread.
"We didn't tell anybody else that we were going to do it but eventually somebody figured it out. Oh, my God!" the From Dusk till Dawn actor exclaimed.
He added, "Once people got wind of it, it became an event. We took a bus from here to Venice, then we got on a boat, and once we got on the boat, there were so many paparazzi and so many people standing there waiting. We were sitting down in the boat, and I was like, 'You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we ducking? We shouldn't be ashamed of this.' And we got up and waved."
A few days after the lavish ceremony, George and Amal tied the knot again during a 12-minute civil ceremony at the Ca' Farsetti Palace in Venice.
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley exchanged vows in a private ceremony in London on September 5, 2014, before throwing a larger celebration on September 19, 2014.
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh
In July 2022, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh hosted a second wedding celebration at Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, nearly two years after they wed on October 12, 2020.
"John and Shay didn't have a proper ceremony the first time out, it was a deliberately private affair because they wanted to do it with the minimum of attention of fuss," a source told Us Weekly a month after the second nuptials.
The insider added, "This time was different though, they booked out a beautiful place and made it a very special occasion. … They're just so in love and grateful to have found each other."
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber, who became first-time parents in August 2024, had a courthouse wedding on September 13, 2018. They celebrated their union again during their second wedding at the luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.
A source told People their second trip down the aisle was "flawless and absolutely magical."
"They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina," they added. "It meant more than they imagined. Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important. It now feels more official for them."
Justin and Hailey held a vow renewal ceremony in May 2024, subsequently revealing their pregnancy.
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner
Following their July 2018 engagement, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner sealed their union with a kiss in a private, Jewish ceremony on October 18, 2018. They celebrated their wedding again during a larger, second ceremony in Wyoming in June 2019.
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson
On June 13, 2016, Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson got hitched during a private backyard ceremony officiated by the Olympian's agent, Peter Carlisle.
They exchanged vows for the second time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on October 29, 2016, and said "Yes" to each other again during a third ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Arizona Biltmore Resort on New Year's Eve of 2016.
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke-Badgley didn't just get married once — they did it twice!
They legally became husband and wife when they said "I do" in a civil ceremony on February 27, 2017. Then, on June 24, 2017, they celebrated their union further in a larger, star-studded wedding celebration.
"My first wedding was more of a civil ceremony with about 40 people that were able to join us in a pinch," Domino said in a since-deleted interview with HeyMama. "The second one was more planned. 200 people came from all over the world. It just felt necessary to have both."
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Fans cannot keep up with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's three wedding ceremonies!
Following the first ceremony at One Love Chapel in Las Vegas on April 4, 2022, Barker and Kardashian walked down the aisle during a legal celebration on May 15, 2022. They hosted a larger ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022.