Celebrity Kids Who Graduated in 2026 So Far: Kai Trump, Deacon Phillippe and More

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Apple Martin

Source: @applemartin/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin celebrated Apple Martin's graduation.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple Martin, turned her tassels as she graduated from college. On April 30, the 22-year-old uploaded a photoset of herself and her friends while getting ready for the commencement ceremony. "A bittersweet moment. How lucky we are to have these memories ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

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Birdie Silverstein

Source: @busyphilipps/Instagram Busy Philipps shares two children with ex-husband Marc Silverstein.

In a lengthy Instagram update, Busy Philipps celebrated her daughter Birdie Silverstein's graduation from a Swedish boarding school. The Freaks and Geeks star wrote, "i don't really know how exactly to put into words how proud i am of Birdie. i mean- i get that we're all proud of our kids all the time, yes. But to have a kid like Birdie is definitely something extra(which i mean in all the ways but especially the best ways). She has always been her own very unique person with exactly her own ideas- like for instance- going to high school at a boarding school in Sweden, a country we have no real familial ties to but she was adamant was the right thing for her (maybe in large part thanks to a certain netflix series?👀👑)." "These last three years have been challenging in ways we couldn't possibly have ever imagined but she did it! She made it through and stayed, even when i think most kids- oh my god ANYONE would have thrown in the towel and just gone home. And today our brilliant Bird graduated! 🎉," she continued, "To know Birdie is to be in constant awe of her and i can't wait to see where she takes us next."

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Chason Barber

Source: @tiki.barber/Instagram Chason Barber was a student athlete at the university.

Tiki Barber was a proud dad after his son Chason Barber graduated from Brown University. "Congratulations, @chason_barber 🤎 So proud of you and all you will do !!" the former NFL player captioned the upload.

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Deacon Phillippe

Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram Deacon Phillippe is one of Reese Witherspoon's two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe reunited to celebrate Deacon Phillippe's graduation from New York University. The Oscar winner wrote on Instagram, "After 4years of hard work, long days , endless papers &classes, working with the greatest teachers and making new friends.. my wonderful son graduated from @nyutisch ! I'm so proud of you @deaconphillippe 💜🎓."

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Della Joel

Source: @billyjoel/Instagram Della Joel was born on August 12, 2015.

Della Joel, the eldest daughter of Billy Joel and his wife, Alexis Roderick, finished her elementary education. "Your first day of school seemed like yesterday. Amazing things are in store for this girl," the singer-songwriter reflected on Instagram.

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Finley Sehorn

Source: @finleysehorn_/Instagram Finley Sehorn is the eldest daughter of Angie Harmon and ex Jason Sehorn.

Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn's eldest daughter, Finley Sehorn, wrapped up her studies at the University of Arizona with a stunning photoshoot in her graduation attire. "The days are long but the years are short… bittersweet doesn't even begin to describe how I'm feeling but I wouldn't have changed a thing.✌️out Tucson! Until we meet again 🌵," the caption read.

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Grace Burns

Source: @cturlington/Instagram Christy Turlington and Ed Burns posed with their daughter in celebratory photos.

Christy Turlington and Ed Burns' daughter, Grace Burns, marched with the rest of the Class of 2026 at New York University. "What a week - and what a milestone. As a mother and as a parent, this moment feels profound. So many hopes and dreams for my firstborn are unfolding far sooner than I ever imagined," the fashion model shared on Instagram. "There's a saying: educate a girl and you educate a nation. That's a powerful responsibility - but if anyone is ready to carry it, it's my daughter, alongside her friends and classmates who are already becoming the change they want to see in the world. Congratulations to all the graduates, and especially to mine. 💜."

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Hendrix Hart

Source: @kevinhart4real/Instagram Kevin Hart calls his son Hendrix Hart his 'best friend.'

"So proud of this Kid…. Love you more than words can ever express!!!!!!! Congrats Doo ….. Watch the video until the end to see how to properly embarrass ur kid on graduation day 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Harts," Kevin Hart wrote on Instagram after watching Hendrix Hart's graduation ceremony.

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Honor Warren

Source: @cash_warren/Instagram Jessica Alba was not pictured in Cash Warren's update.

Honor Warren, the eldest child of estranged couple Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, is ready for Yale after her high school graduation. "You have no idea how special it is for me to watch you follow my path to Yale," the proud dad, who is a Yale alumnus, penned. "On the brink of 18, you have already created a new legacy for our family. I have no idea what your future holds, but I cannot wait to watch the movie unfold. I'm buying my popcorn now, and I'll be front row center cheering you on." He added in the emotional post, "Always remember, I am your safety net. I will always be here to catch you. So take risks. Make mistakes. Learn from them. Keep climbing. Keep blazing trails. Keep aiming for the stars. There is no ceiling for you…among the clouds in the sky is where you are meant to soar. I love you with every ounce of my being. Congratulations, kiddo. You did it!!!"

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Kai Trump

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump is the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump.

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Leo Kaplan

Source: @laurentom9000/Instagram Lauren Tom was previously married to Glenn Lau-Kee.

Leo Kaplan celebrated his graduation from Wesleyan University with his parents, actress Lauren Tom and Curt Kaplan. "It's been a joy to watch Leo develop into such an accomplished actor, director, and writer, but more importantly, his character is what I am most proud of — his huge heart, sense of service and his work ethic are amazing to me," the Obie Award winner shared on Instagram.

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Max Sutter

Source: @tristasutter/Instagram Trista and Ryan Sutter share two children.

Trista and Ryan Sutter's son, Max Sutter, is now a degree holder! "He may be launching from our nest, but I believe wholeheartedly that he will soar and fly towards his future with the knowledge that he is seen, supported, and oh so loved," the proud momma wrote. "Congratulations @max.sutter_21 @maggie.bedrick and all the other graduates! 🎓❤️🎓."

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Ryder Robinson

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson reunited with her exes at Ryder Robinson's graduation.

"My college graduate!!!!!! @mr.ryderrobinson," Kate Hudson marked her son Ryder Robinson's graduation on Instagram.

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Shaquir O'Neal

Source: @shaq/Instagram Shaquir O'Neal is one of Shaquille O'Neal's six children.

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaquir wrapped up his stint as a student-athlete at Sacramento State University. "Congrats my twin @shaqironeall #sacrameto state. So proud of you son. Now it's time for bigger and better things love you my gee," the former basketball player captioned the post.

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Zahara Jolie

Source: MEGA Zahara Jolie dropped dad Brad Pitt's last name at her graduation.

Zahara Jolie, who dropped her dad Brad Pitt's last name at her graduation, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Spelman College. While the commencement program listed her name as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, her name was only read as "Zahara Marley Jolie" as she stepped onto the stage to receive her diploma.

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Zahra Rock

Source: @malaak_compton_rock/Instagram Chris Rock is a father-of-two.