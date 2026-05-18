Kai Trump Supported by Mom Vanessa's Boyfriend Tiger Woods at High School Graduation as He Keeps Low-Profile After Rehab Stint
May 18 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
The Trumps were one big, blended family as they celebrated Kai Trump graduating from high school.
The 19-year-old graduated from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Friday, May 15, and was joined by her divorced parents, Donald Trump Jr., and Vanessa Trump, and some of her relatives for a post-ceremony dinner.
At the restaurant was Don Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, and Donald Trump and Marla Maples' daughter, Tiffany Trump, as well as her husband, Michael Boulos. The president didn't join the group.
Kai had previously announced she would be attending the University of Miami, where she'll be playing golf.
According to a report, while Vanessa's boyfriend, Tiger Woods, was at the graduation ceremony, he wasn't present for the meal. It marked one of the first public outings for the golfer since he was seen after rehab following a DUI arrest and car accident in March.
As OK! reported, Vanessa has stayed by Tiger's side throughout his DUI drama.
"She has been there for him despite how busy she is with her children and her own life. She loves him and cares about him," one insider spilled to a news outlet. "She wants him to feel good, play well, and be happy."
"He is committed now to getting better, however long that takes," they noted. "His family is behind him. They support him."
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa 'Fully Approves' of His Relationship With Fiancée Bettina Anderson: 'Great Match'
- Vanessa Trump Promises to Make Daughter Kai's 19th Birthday 'All About' Her Despite Boyfriend Tiger Woods' DUI Scandal
- Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Breaks Silence With First Post Since Golfer's DUI Crash
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'Her Optimistic Outlook Is Good for Him'
She even publicly showed her support for the father-of-two amid the mess, posting a photo of them together alongside the words, "Love you."
"She loves him and knows that private treatment was necessary," another insider dished, sharing they stayed in communication while he was in rehab. "Her optimistic outlook is good for him, although there is a long way to go."
Donald Trump Jr. Was Reportedly 'Furious' Over Tiger Woods' DUI
Meanwhile, an additional source alleged Don Jr. was "furious" about the DUI since the athlete spends time around his and Vanessa's five children — though Tiger was alone during the car crash.
"Everyone else gave Tiger the benefit of the doubt. But Don always saw the red flags. Always," the source told Rob Shuter's Substack of the golfer's troubled past. "Having Tiger as a friend of the family is one thing. Having him around your kids? That’s a completely different story — and, to Don, it’s alarming."
The first son and Vanessa divorced in 2018 after tying the knot in 2005.