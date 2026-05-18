Kai Trump Supported by Mom Vanessa's Boyfriend Tiger Woods at High School Graduation as He Keeps Low-Profile After Rehab Stint

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The Trumps were one big, blended family as they celebrated Kai Trump graduating from high school. The 19-year-old graduated from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Friday, May 15, and was joined by her divorced parents, Donald Trump Jr., and Vanessa Trump, and some of her relatives for a post-ceremony dinner.

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram Kai Trump's divorced parents reunited to celebrate her high school graduation.

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Source: @tigerwoods/x Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods began dating in late 2024.

As OK! reported, Vanessa has stayed by Tiger's side throughout his DUI drama. "She has been there for him despite how busy she is with her children and her own life. She loves him and cares about him," one insider spilled to a news outlet. "She wants him to feel good, play well, and be happy." "He is committed now to getting better, however long that takes," they noted. "His family is behind him. They support him."

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'Her Optimistic Outlook Is Good for Him'

Source: mega The professional golfer entered rehab after a DUI arrest in March.

She even publicly showed her support for the father-of-two amid the mess, posting a photo of them together alongside the words, "Love you." "She loves him and knows that private treatment was necessary," another insider dished, sharing they stayed in communication while he was in rehab. "Her optimistic outlook is good for him, although there is a long way to go."

Donald Trump Jr. Was Reportedly 'Furious' Over Tiger Woods' DUI

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa co-parent their five kids.