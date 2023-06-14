Celine Dion 'Can Barely Move' as Stiff-Person Syndrome Worsens, Source Claims: 'Her Disease Is Incurable'
A few weeks after Celine Dion had to cancel her tour due to Stiff-person syndrome, it looks like things keep getting worse and worse.
“To be honest, she can barely move,” a source said, per Radar.
Though the singer, 55, is doing everything in her power to rest up, it doesn't seem like she will be on stage anytime soon.
“Celine is in an enormous amount of pain,” the source claimed. “She has the best medical team money can buy but things aren’t looking good. Her disease is incurable. And as hard she’s worked at it with doctors and therapists, she simply isn’t getting better.”
As OK! previously reported, the "My Heart Will Go On" songstress even moved back to to her homeland to be with family. "Celine has 11 brothers and sisters living in Canada," a source added. "It’s an amazing, loving support system for her during a time of personal crisis."
The mom-of-three previously shared an update with her fans as to how she is holding up during this difficult time.
"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. 'I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!' – Celine xx," the message read via her Instagram page on Friday, May 26.
"Tickets purchased for the forty-two cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale. For further ticket inquiries or options, ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase.More information at the link in bio.-Team Celine," the statement continued.
Dion previously got candid about how her life has changed since being diagnosed with the neurological disease.
"The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said in a video clip. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."