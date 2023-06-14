Celine Dion 'Can Barely Move' as Stiff-Person Syndrome Worsens, Source Claims: 'Her Disease Is Incurable'

The mom-of-three previously shared an update with her fans as to how she is holding up during this difficult time.

"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. 'I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!' – Celine xx," the message read via her Instagram page on Friday, May 26.