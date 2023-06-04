Inside Celine Dion’s Heartbreaking Health Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome
Celine Dion's will to fight against her recent health diagnosis is just as powerful as her legendary voice.
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was recently plagued with stiff-person syndrome, which the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke describes as "a rare, progressive neurological disorder" that causes "stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms and legs," as well as a "greater sensitivity to noise, touch and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms."
On December 8, 2022, Dion announced the postponement of her 2023 tour due to the devastating diagnosis.
"The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," the superstar singer expressed in a video shared to social media while shedding tears. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."
"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," Dion assured fans. "I'm working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again."
"I have hope I'm on the road to recovery," the award-winning artist continued. "This is my focus, and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate."
After sharing the news, a source came forward to confess Dion lost a ton of weight and clocked in at just "96 pounds" in the months leading up to the heart-wrenching announcement.
The insider additionally expressed concerns from Dion's friends and family, admitting "The Power of Love" vocalist pushes herself too hard never prioritized her well-being.
"She never did know when to stop," the source explained back in December.
"Her friends are urging her to slow down," they added of Dion, who was determined to get healthy enough to continue her tour. "A lot of people are really worried about her."
Most recently, the mother-of-three cancelled the entirety of her world tour in an effort to focus on her health and stop giving false hope to fans.
"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!' – Celine xx," read the Friday, May 26, Instagram statement read.