Inside Celine Dion’s Heartbreaking Health Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Celine Dion's will to fight against her recent health diagnosis is just as powerful as her legendary voice.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was recently plagued with stiff-person syndrome, which the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke describes as "a rare, progressive neurological disorder" that causes "stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms and legs," as well as a "greater sensitivity to noise, touch and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms."

