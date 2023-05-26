Celine Dion Cancels Entire World Tour as Stiff-Person Syndrome Continues to Take a Toll on Singer: 'It Breaks My Heart'
Celine Dion is putting her health first by nixing her world tour.
"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. 'I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!' – Celine xx," the message read via her Instagram page on Friday, May 26.
"Tickets purchased for the forty-two cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale. For further ticket inquiries or options, ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase.More information at the link in bio.-Team Celine," the statement continued.
Despite the sad note, people fully supported the singer, 55, as she battles Stiff-Person Syndrome.
One person wrote, "We love you Celine, take good care of yourself ❤️ your health is the most important and precious thing 🙏🏻 we are praying for your healing 🙌🏼," while another said, "Feel better Celine ❤️❤️."
A third person added, "All I care about it you🙏🏼❤️. Your health is priority #1 😘."
As OK! previously reported, the "My Heart Will Go On" songstress postponed her tour back in December 2022, but it sounds like things are only getting worse.
"It’s been a difficult time for her," an insider spilled. "She’s having difficulty walking and experiences periods of intense pain that come out of nowhere."
"She sees specialists like a neurologist, a holistic practitioner and occupational and physical therapists," said the insider. "Celine is keeping her condition private at the moment, but her life has changed drastically."
- Priyanka Chopra Wishes Céine Dion 'So Much Love and Luck' After Costar Misses 'Love Again' Premiere Due to Health Battle
- Career Change? Donald Trump DJing Weekly At Mar-a-Lago While Working The 'Room For Votes' Ahead Of Grueling 2024 Election
- Donald Trump Plays Celine Dion While Acting As DJ At His Mar-A-Lago New Year's Eve Bash
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Dion previously spoke out about the neurological disease and how it's affected her life.
"The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," Dion said in a video clip. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."
However, the star is remaining hopeful.
"I have hope I'm on the road to recovery," the Grammy winner continued. "This is my focus, and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate."