Celine Dion Cancels Entire World Tour as Stiff-Person Syndrome Continues to Take a Toll on Singer: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Celine Dion is putting her health first by nixing her world tour.

"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. 'I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!' – Celine xx," the message read via her Instagram page on Friday, May 26.

"Tickets purchased for the forty-two cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale. For further ticket inquiries or options, ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase.