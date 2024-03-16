Celine Dion Remains 'Determined' to Get Back on Stage as She Poses With Her 3 Sons Amid Health Battle
Celine Dion is not letting her Stiff Person Syndrome bring her down.
On Friday, March 15, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer uploaded a photo of herself and her three sons René-Charles Angélil, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy Angélil, 13, in honor of International SPS Awareness Day.
“Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day,” the 55-year-old, who shares her kids with late husband René Angélil, began.
“As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!” the star, who last performed in 2019, wrote.
“I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it! Love Celine xx…” she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the heartfelt message from the Grammy winner came after sources have shared how the musician has been dealing with the debilitating condition.
- Celine Dion Refuses to Let Stiff-Person Syndrome 'Define' Her as She Learns 'How to Live' With Diagnosis in New Documentary
- Celine Dion 'Isn't Sitting Around Moping' Amid Stiff-Person Diagnosis: 'Her Resilience Is Remarkable'
- Celine Dion Is 'Feeling Better' But 'Knows Her Limitations' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle: Singer Has 'Good and Bad Days'
“It’s been hard for her to make peace with the changes to her life, her body, her capabilities, but Celine’s hopeful that this project will shine a light on SPS and the quiet battles that so many people [like her] are going through," an insider shared.
“She has good days and bad,” they admitted. “This disorder is unpredictable. She’s being very vulnerable."
The "I'm Alive" songstress also recently released her documentary, titled I Am: Céline Dion, which is now out on Amazon Prime.
“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Celine told fans. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite not making many public appearances due to her illness, she did make an exception when she appeared at the 2024 Grammys.
"I love you right back. When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must not take for granted tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. Now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends — Diana Ross and Sting — presented to me 27 years ago. These are the outstanding nominees for the Album of the Year," she said at the awards show.