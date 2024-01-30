Celine Dion Refuses to Let Stiff-Person Syndrome 'Define' Her as She Learns 'How to Live' With Diagnosis in New Documentary
Celine Dion is a fighter!
The 55-year-old is set to candidly open up about her Stiff-Person syndrome diagnosis and ongoing health woes in an upcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which fans will be able to watch on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service announced via a press release on Monday, January 29.
The Sony Music Vision documentary, directed by Oscar-nominated documentarian Irene Taylor, plans to provide a glimpse into Dion's highly-private life, as the "My Heart Will Go On" singer continues to struggle with symptoms stemming from her rare disorder and fights to hopefully one day make a return back to the stage.
Speaking on her heartbreaking health battle in the press release, Dion expressed: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."
"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis," Dion said, detailing why she decided to document her experience.
A synopsis for the documentary read: "From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar’s never-before-seen private life. An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Céline Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness."
The "I'm Alive" singer's latest venture comes more than one year after she first announced her SPS diagnosis.
At the time, Dion had decided to postpone her world tour, though she ultimately ended up canceling it entirely after her symptoms progressively worsened.
Fears of never being able to pick up a microphone and sing to a crowd of her supporters seems to be a feeling that frequently swirls around the powerhouse vocalist's mind.
"The thought of never performing again is unthinkable and very upsetting to her," a source previously admitted. "She’s shed many tears."
"The Power of Love" hitmaker's sister Claudette opened up about her sibling's struggles during an interview in December of last year, when she revealed Celine no longer had "control over her muscles," regardless of how "hard" she works. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard," she said.
Claudette explained: "Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."