Celine Dion Refuses to Let Stiff-Person Syndrome 'Define' Her as She Learns 'How to Live' With Diagnosis in New Documentary

The Sony Music Vision documentary, directed by Oscar-nominated documentarian Irene Taylor, plans to provide a glimpse into Dion's highly-private life, as the "My Heart Will Go On" singer continues to struggle with symptoms stemming from her rare disorder and fights to hopefully one day make a return back to the stage.

Speaking on her heartbreaking health battle in the press release, Dion expressed: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."