Celine Dion Is Trying to 'Make Peace With the Changes Happening to Her Body' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner had to cancel her world tour due to her diagnosis. Since then, she hasn't been seen out much, but she did make an exception when she appeared at the 2024 Grammys.

"I love you right back. When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must not take for granted tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. Now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends — Diana Ross and Sting — presented to me 27 years ago. These are the outstanding nominees for the Album of the Year," she shared.