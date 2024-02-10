Celine Dion Is Trying to 'Make Peace With the Changes Happening to Her Body' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle
Celine Dion is adjusting as her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disorder, progresses.
“It’s been hard for her to make peace with the changes to her life, her body, her capabilities, but Celine’s hopeful that this project will shine a light on SPS and the quiet battles that so many people [like her] are going through," a source divulged of how the singer is handling everything.
“She has good days and bad,” admitted a source. “This disorder is unpredictable. She’s being very vulnerable."
One of the ways the "I'm Alive" songstress is showing others what she's going through is by releasing her new documentary, titled I Am: Céline Dion, which is now out on Amazon Prime.
“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said of being candid with her fans. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition.”
As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner had to cancel her world tour due to her diagnosis. Since then, she hasn't been seen out much, but she did make an exception when she appeared at the 2024 Grammys.
"I love you right back. When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must not take for granted tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. Now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends — Diana Ross and Sting — presented to me 27 years ago. These are the outstanding nominees for the Album of the Year," she shared.
People then weighed in, sharing how excited they were to see Dion out and about.
One person wrote, "CELINE DION LOOKING HEALTHY AND WELL," while another said, "The emotion in her voice… I’m so happy to see Celine Dion up and out again #GRAMMYs."
A third person added, "I tell you, Celine Dion has been through a lot lately. So, it's so good to see her standing here. She looks so good. May God bless her."
