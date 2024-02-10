OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Celine Dion
OK LogoHEALTH

Celine Dion Is Trying to 'Make Peace With the Changes Happening to Her Body' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

celine dion changing body
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 10 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Celine Dion is adjusting as her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disorder, progresses.

“It’s been hard for her to make peace with the changes to her life, her body, her capabilities, but Celine’s hopeful that this project will shine a light on SPS and the quiet battles that so many people [like her] are going through," a source divulged of how the singer is handling everything.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion changing body
Source: mega

The singer is currently battling Stiff-Person Syndrome.

“She has good days and bad,” admitted a source. “This disorder is unpredictable. She’s being very vulnerable."

One of the ways the "I'm Alive" songstress is showing others what she's going through is by releasing her new documentary, titled I Am: Céline Dion, which is now out on Amazon Prime.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion changing body
Source: mega

The Grammy winner had to cancel her world tour.

Article continues below advertisement

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said of being candid with her fans. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition.”

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion changing body
Source: mega

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys.

MORE ON:
Celine Dion
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner had to cancel her world tour due to her diagnosis. Since then, she hasn't been seen out much, but she did make an exception when she appeared at the 2024 Grammys.

"I love you right back. When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must not take for granted tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. Now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends — Diana Ross and Sting — presented to me 27 years ago. These are the outstanding nominees for the Album of the Year," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion changing body
Source: mega

Celine Dion presented Taylor Swift with an award at the 2024 Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

People then weighed in, sharing how excited they were to see Dion out and about.

One person wrote, "CELINE DION LOOKING HEALTHY AND WELL," while another said, "The emotion in her voice… I’m so happy to see Celine Dion up and out again #GRAMMYs."

A third person added, "I tell you, Celine Dion has been through a lot lately. So, it's so good to see her standing here. She looks so good. May God bless her."

Life & Style spoke to the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.