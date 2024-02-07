Celine Dion Belts Out Impromptu Duet With Sonyaé Backstage at the 2024 Grammys Amid Stiff-Person Battle: Watch
Celine Dion continues to prove why she's a vocal icon.
After the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 55, presented Album of the Year to Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys, Dion hung out backstage, where she sang an impromptu duet with Sonyaé despite her battle with Stiff-Person syndrome sidelining her from performing.
The "Chosen One" musician took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 6, to share the moving moment with the superstar as they both used their incredible voices to harmonize behind the scenes of music's biggest night. Sonyaé danced and watched in awe as the "The Power of Love" artist sang her own verse.
The big night out for Dion comes as she continues to valiantly battle with the rare disorder. "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," the music legend revealed in the trailer for her upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.
"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis," Dion explained of her health.
According to the synopsis of the Amazon film, which will be out later this year, the project will follow the chart-topper "visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio. The documentary captures a global megastar’s never-before-seen private life. An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Céline Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness."
Over a year ago, Dion was forced to cancel her world tour due to her shocking diagnosis after her symptoms worsened.
"Everyone’s rallying round Celine. Her kids are front and center, helping with whatever she needs and spending time with her to keep her spirits up,” an insider explained of her and late husband René Angélil kids, René-Charles, 23, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13.
“Celine isn’t sitting around moping, that will never be her style,” the source continued. “She’s holding out hope that she’ll recover and even perform again. Her resilience is remarkable.”