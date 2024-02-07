Celine Dion Belts Out Impromptu Duet With Sonyaé Backstage at the 2024 Grammys Amid Stiff-Person Battle: Watch

The "Chosen One" musician took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 6, to share the moving moment with the superstar as they both used their incredible voices to harmonize behind the scenes of music's biggest night. Sonyaé danced and watched in awe as the "The Power of Love" artist sang her own verse.

The big night out for Dion comes as she continues to valiantly battle with the rare disorder. "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," the music legend revealed in the trailer for her upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.