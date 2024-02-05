Taylor Swift Cuddles Up to Celine Dion Backstage at 2024 Grammys After Awkward On-Stage Moment

The "Anti-Hero" songstress gushed over the accolade as she made history for winning Album of the Year four times. "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I've finished a song or when I've cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," she gushed.

"For me, the award is the work," she continued. "All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much."