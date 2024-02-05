Taylor Swift Cuddles Up to Celine Dion Backstage at 2024 Grammys After Awkward On-Stage Moment
No bad blood here!
Taylor Swift cuddled up to Celine Dion backstage after the former was accused of ignoring the "My Heart Will Go On" singer as she accepted the Grammy for Album of the Year on Sunday, February 4.
Dion, 55, who is currently battling Stiff-Person Syndrome, made a surprise appearance to announce the winner of the category, but when the 34-year-old pop star made her way to the stage, people were quick to criticize her for not going out of the way to hug or gush over Dion.
One person wrote, “Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul,” while another said, "Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Celine Dion at the Grammys."
"taylor swift not acknowledging celine dion, a legend, at the #grammys, but dragging lana to that stage? smh," a third person fumed, while a fourth stated: "Okay but Taylor Swift waiting and ignoring Celine Dion is a crime? NOT HUGGING HER AND JUST TAKING THE TROPHY? WHAT?!"
However, it seems like it was all a misunderstanding, as the two stars embraced backstage at the awards ceremony held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday.
The "Anti-Hero" songstress gushed over the accolade as she made history for winning Album of the Year four times. "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I've finished a song or when I've cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," she gushed.
"For me, the award is the work," she continued. "All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much."
For her part, Dion got a standing ovation when she walked out on the stage and appeared to get emotional before handing out the trophy to Swift.
"I love you right back. When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Thiose who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must not take for granted tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. Now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends — Diana Ross and Sting — presented to me 27 years ago. These are the outstanding nominees for the Album of the Year," Dion shared.