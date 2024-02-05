Celine Dion Makes Rare Appearance at 2024 Grammys as She Battles Stiff-Person Syndrome

Of course, people were excited to see the "I'm Alive" singer in the flesh.

One person wrote, "CELINE DION LOOKING HEALTHY AND WELL," while another said, "The emotion in her voice… I’m so happy to see Celine Dion up and out again #GRAMMYs."

A third person added, "I tell you, Celine Dion has been through a lot lately. So, it's so good to see her standing here. She looks so good. May God bless her."