Celine Dion Makes Rare Appearance at 2024 Grammys as She Battles Stiff-Person Syndrome

Feb. 4 2024, Published 11:44 p.m. ET

Celine Dion made a rare appearance at the Sunday, February 4, Grammy Awards when she gave the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift.

"I love you right back. When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Thiose who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must not take for granted tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. Now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends — Diana Ross and Sting — presented to me 27 years ago. These are the outstanding nominees for the Album of the Year," the singer, 55, who is currently battling Stiff-Person Syndrome shared.

Celine Dion's fans gushed over her latest appearance.

Of course, people were excited to see the "I'm Alive" singer in the flesh.

One person wrote, "CELINE DION LOOKING HEALTHY AND WELL," while another said, "The emotion in her voice… I’m so happy to see Celine Dion up and out again #GRAMMYs."

A third person added, "I tell you, Celine Dion has been through a lot lately. So, it's so good to see her standing here. She looks so good. May God bless her."

As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner opened about her Stiff-Person syndrome diagnosis in a documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which fans can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," the musical artist said via the press release.

Celine Dion
Celine Dion had to cancel her tour due to her diagnosis.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis," Dion continued.

Celine Dion presented the award to Taylor Swift.

Dio had to cancel her tour as her symptoms worsened.

The hitmaker's sister Claudette later shared more insight into how her sibling is doing during this tough time.

"What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard," she said in an interview in December 2023.

Claudette explained: "Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

