Celine Dion 'Misses' Late Husband René Angélil 'Enormously,' Singer 'Goes Out of Her Way' to Keep His Memory Alive
Celine Dion's heart might go on, but a piece of it was left with her late husband, René Angélil.
As another sorrowful anniversary of her longtime lover's death approaches, the 55-year-old still deeply misses the father of her three children roughly eight years after he lost his battle against b----- cancer in January 2016.
"It goes without saying, Céline misses René enormously, there’s not a day goes by she doesn’t think about him and what a beautiful person he was," a source recently expressed of Angélil, whom Dion tied the knot with in 1994 before the pair welcomed three sons: René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.
"One of Céline’s fondest memories is when the family relocated to Vegas, it was such an exciting adventure they all embarked on together. She’ll always cherish those special times," the insider shared of the couple's move to Sin City ahead of the powerhouse vocalist's first Las Vegas residency in 2003, noting Dion still "goes out of her way" to keep Angélil's memory alive.
The Canadian music producer was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 1998. He lived in remission for years until the disease devastatingly returned in 2015.
Lately, "The Power Of Love" singer has struggled with some health woes of her own, as she announced her Stiff-Person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022, when she was forced to postpone and later cancel her world tour due to the debilitating symptoms of the neurological disorder.
Despite her ongoing medical issues, Dion hasn't given up her dream of one day returning to the stage again, as OK! previously reported.
"Celine is a fighter. She doesn’t have as much control over her muscles as she did before, but she’s working with doctors and physical therapists to get better," a source spilled in December 2023 of the "I'm Alive" hitmaker, just a few days after her sister Claudette opened up about the Queen of Power Ballads' progressively worsening symptoms.
The confidante continued: "Celine has been taking time to focus on her health but plans to take the stage again once she is given the go-ahead by her medical team."
At the time, a second source reiterated Dion's determination to not stop fighting, stating: "She’s staying positive and upbeat and doing her physical therapy every day. Getting back on stage in some form is her constant dream, even if she can no longer sing; she just wants to see those shining faces."
