Celine Dion 'Misses' Late Husband René Angélil 'Enormously,' Singer 'Goes Out of Her Way' to Keep His Memory Alive

"It goes without saying, Céline misses René enormously, there’s not a day goes by she doesn’t think about him and what a beautiful person he was," a source recently expressed of Angélil, whom Dion tied the knot with in 1994 before the pair welcomed three sons: René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.

"One of Céline’s fondest memories is when the family relocated to Vegas, it was such an exciting adventure they all embarked on together. She’ll always cherish those special times," the insider shared of the couple's move to Sin City ahead of the powerhouse vocalist's first Las Vegas residency in 2003, noting Dion still "goes out of her way" to keep Angélil's memory alive.