Celine Dion Is 'Hoping for a Miracle' as She 'Dreams' of 'Getting Back on Stage' Amid Worsening Health Crisis: Source
Just like her heart, Celine Dion will go on.
The powerhouse vocalist refuses to give up on her dreams despite being diagnosed with Stiff-Person syndrome last year.
"Celine is a fighter. She doesn’t have as much control over her muscles as she did before, but she’s working with doctors and physical therapists to get better," a source recently spilled to a news publication a few days after sister Claudette opened up about her progressively worsening symptoms.
"Celine has been taking time to focus on her health but plans to take the stage again once she is given the go-ahead by her medical team," the insider added of the 55-year-old, who was forced to postpone and later cancel her world tour due to the situation.
While it certainly isn't easy, the confidante assured Celine "won't give up the fight" against her rare neurological disorder no matter what it takes.
"She’s staying positive and upbeat and doing her physical therapy every day. Getting back on stage in some form is her constant dream, even if she can no longer sing; she just wants to see those shining faces," a second source explained to the news publication, noting the "I'm Alive" singer's ability to return to the stage "all depends on her health and how she’s feeling."
"She’s working with her doctors and other medical professionals and hoping for a miracle," the insider concluded.
Claudette shed light on the immense effort her sister puts into getting better while speaking about her worsening symptoms earlier this week, as OK! previously reported.
"What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard," the 75-year-old emotionally detailed of her younger sibling.
"Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know," Claudette continued.
"The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me," Claudette expressed. "Because it's [a] one out of a million case, the scientists haven't done that much research because it didn't affect that many people."
Due to the extreme rareness of Celine's disorder, her older sister admitted many other individuals battling Stiff-Person syndrome "lost hope" because the sickness still has no cure.
Us Weekly spoke to sources about Celine's determination to perform in front of an audience again.