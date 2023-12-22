Celine Dion Is 'Hoping for a Miracle' as She 'Dreams' of 'Getting Back on Stage' Amid Worsening Health Crisis: Source

"Celine is a fighter. She doesn’t have as much control over her muscles as she did before, but she’s working with doctors and physical therapists to get better," a source recently spilled to a news publication a few days after sister Claudette opened up about her progressively worsening symptoms.

"Celine has been taking time to focus on her health but plans to take the stage again once she is given the go-ahead by her medical team," the insider added of the 55-year-old, who was forced to postpone and later cancel her world tour due to the situation.