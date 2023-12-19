Celine Dion 'Doesn't Have Control Over Her Muscles' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle, Singer's Sister Confirms
Celine Dion's sister, Claudette, has confirmed the "My Heart Will Go On" singer no longer has control over her muscles as she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome.
The rare autoimmune neurological disorder causes muscle stiffness and spasms, which can also affect vision and speech. Celine shared the diagnosis with her followers on Instagram in 2022 following months of experiencing mysterious symptoms.
"She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles," Claudette explained to a news outlet. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard."
"Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly,'" she continued. "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."
"The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me," she added. "Because it's [a] one out of a million case, the scientists haven't done that much research because it didn't affect that many people."
Claudette confessed some people who suffer from the illness have "lost hope" because it simply "isn't that well known."
"If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine!" she shared, referring to their family's charity, Fondation Maman Dion. "People tell us they love her and they're praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes."
As OK! previously reported, Claudette revealed her sister is tragically often in pain because her muscle spasms are "impossible to control."
"You know how people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles," she said at the time. "There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain. We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness."
The disorder became so bad that the "I'm Alive" songstress was forced to cancel the remaining shows in her world tour.
"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%," she said via Instagram back in May. "It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!"
Daily Mail reported Claudette's comments to 7 Jours on her sister's condition.