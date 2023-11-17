Celine Dion Is 'Feeling Better' But 'Knows Her Limitations' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle: Singer Has 'Good and Bad Days'

"She’s been through h--- with her Stiff-Person diagnosis and before that were years of confusion and fear, trying to figure out what was wrong. It has been a very long, difficult road. But with the help of her family and many doctors and therapists, she seems to finally have things under control," the insider explained to a news publication.

While Dion has certainly made positive progress in her health journey and is "feeling better," the source noted she still "knows her limitations."