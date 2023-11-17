Celine Dion Is 'Feeling Better' But 'Knows Her Limitations' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle: Singer Has 'Good and Bad Days'
Celine Dion has grown to accept her Stiff-Person syndrome diagnosis and is learning to live life to the best of her abilities.
"Celine is done hiding," a source recently confessed of the powerhouse vocalist, who revealed her shocking health woes late last year.
"She’s been through h--- with her Stiff-Person diagnosis and before that were years of confusion and fear, trying to figure out what was wrong. It has been a very long, difficult road. But with the help of her family and many doctors and therapists, she seems to finally have things under control," the insider explained to a news publication.
While Dion has certainly made positive progress in her health journey and is "feeling better," the source noted she still "knows her limitations."
"There are good days and bad days. It can be scary to have people see her so vulnerable," the confidante confessed of Dion, who made her first public appearance in more than three years at the end of last month, when she stepped out with her sons to a hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens.
At the sporting event, the "I'm Alive" performer even "sang a few notes" and was in extremely cheerful spirits, Chantal Machabée, vice president of hockey communications for the Canadiens, informed People last week.
"Her kids are really her motivation," the source noted regarding Dion's three children, René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she shared with her late husband, René Angélil.
Angélil devastatingly died from throat cancer at age 73 in 2016.
As a motivated single mom and widow, Dion's boys "give her the strength to push herself."
Despite feeling a bit better, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer is still "not in the condition to get back on stage or in the recording studio," the insider mentioned. "Maybe she’ll return to music in the future, but she’s not putting pressure on herself. Staying strong and healthy for her family is Celine's priority right now."
Because of muscle spasms caused by her Stiff-Person syndrome diagnosis, Dion was forced to cancel her 2023-2024 Courage World Tour, something she was absolutely heartbroken to do.
"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 percent. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!' – Celine xx," the 55-year-old wrote in a statement shared to Instagram back on Friday, May 26.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Dion's ongoing health battle.