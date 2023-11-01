Céline Dion Attends Hockey Game With Her Sons in Rare Outing Since Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Céline Dion is out and about!
On Monday, October 30, the iconic singer went to the Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights game at Sin City's T-Mobile Arena alongside sons René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.
The “My Heart Will Go On” vocalist — who is from the Montréal area but now resides in Las Vegas — was able to meet some of the famous players alongside her sons, as seen in social media footage.
A video clip of the star’s visit even featured the 55-year-old urging the athletes to “stay healthy” and “do what they do best.”
“The Power Of Love” musician’s outing came almost a year after she disclosed her battle with stiff-person syndrome, which is described as a "very rare" neurological disorder that can often cause muscle spasms.
Just five months ago, she had to cancel the rest of her Courage World Tour due to her health decline.
"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," she wrote in a May 26 Instagram upload. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%."
"It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again," she added. "I want you all to know, I'm not giving up and I can't wait to see you again!"
Dion first revealed her diagnosis via a social media post.
"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time," she spilled, "and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."
"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion noted. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."
Despite her condition, the mother-of-three assured fans she was working with a talented and dedicated group of doctors and medical professionals.
"And I have hope that I am on the road to recovery," she stated.
At the time of her announcement, fans took to the comments section to share their love and support for Dion.
“Don't give up Celine, you must keep strong ... we will be waiting for you until you heal,” one person said, while another wrote, “Yes my fellow Aries .. focus on healing .. we will still be here .. we love you dearly and immensely.. do not be afraid of the mysteries of tomorrow… we are all manifesting your recovery.”
A third person penned, “Stay Strong 💪🏾 Celine 🙌.”