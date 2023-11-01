Céline Dion Attends Hockey Game With Her Sons in Rare Outing Since Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

On Monday, October 30, the iconic singer went to the Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights game at Sin City's T-Mobile Arena alongside sons René-Charles , 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy , 13.

The “My Heart Will Go On” vocalist — who is from the Montréal area but now resides in Las Vegas — was able to meet some of the famous players alongside her sons, as seen in social media footage.

A video clip of the star’s visit even featured the 55-year-old urging the athletes to “stay healthy” and “do what they do best.”