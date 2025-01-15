Celine Dion Smiles With Her 3 Sons in Rare Photo as She Remembers Late Husband René Angélil 9 Years After His Death
Celine Dion has lived almost a decade without her late husband, René Angélil.
On Tuesday, January 14, the famed singer took to Instagram to honor her spouse on the ninth anniversary of his devastating 2016 death by sharing a rare photo of the couple's three sons: René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14.
"René, we can’t believe you’ve been gone nine years already. Not a day goes by that we don’t feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I," Dion expressed in the emotional upload, which featured a picture of Dion sitting outside with her and the late music producer's children.
In the sweet snap, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer and her kids were all smiling in varying shades of all-beige outfits, as what appeared to be Christmas decorations hung in the background.
"You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…. We love you," Dion concluded before signing off, "Celine xx…"
In the comments section of the post, many of the "I'm Alive" hitmaker's 8.9 million Instagram followers flooded Dion with warm thoughts and praise.
"For now and always, sending love to all of you! Your love will survive from beyond the time. God bless and protect your family! ❤️❤️❤️," one person expressed, as another added: "Such a great influence on your lives and shaping who you are today! He lives on in your hearts and left behind such a magnificent legacy. ❤️❤️."
"He is watching over you all & so proud of your courage, strength & love. 🙏🥰," a third fan declared, while a fourth supporter noted, "he will always be in our hearts 🤍🤍🤍."
Dion — who is currently battling stiff-person syndrome — tied the knot with Angélil more than two decades before the talent manager's sad passing nine years ago.
On December 17, 1994, the lovebirds said "I do" during a wedding ceremony at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montréal, Québec, Canada. Their nuptials were broadcast on live Canadian television.
Angélil unfortunately died on January 14, 2016, after losing his battle with throat cancer at age 73.
Ahead of last year's sorrowful anniversary of Angélil's death, a source spoke about how Dion, 56, had been handling life without her partner — who was 26 years older than her.
"It goes without saying, Celine misses René enormously, there’s not a day that goes by she doesn’t think about him and what a beautiful person he was," the insider said at the time.
"One of Céline’s fondest memories is when the family relocated to Vegas, it was such an exciting adventure they all embarked on together. She’ll always cherish those special times," the confidante continued, noting Dion still "goes out of her way" to keep Angélil's memory alive.