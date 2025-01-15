Celine Dion Smiles With Her 3 Sons in Rare Photo as She Remembers Late Husband René Angélil 9 Years After His Death

"René, we can’t believe you’ve been gone nine years already. Not a day goes by that we don’t feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I," Dion expressed in the emotional upload, which featured a picture of Dion sitting outside with her and the late music producer's children.

In the sweet snap, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer and her kids were all smiling in varying shades of all-beige outfits, as what appeared to be Christmas decorations hung in the background.