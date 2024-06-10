Celine Dion Started Noticing Symptoms of Stiff-Person Syndrome as Her Cancer-Stricken Husband René Angélil Was 'Fighting for His Own Life'

Celine Dion is opening more and more about her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, but she admitted she should have gotten herself checked out much earlier on.

"I did not take the time I should have stopped, take the time to figure it out," the singer, 56, told Hoda Kotb in an interview that will air on Tuesday, June 11, adding that when she was having issues, she was taking care of her late husband, René Angélil, who was undergoing treatment for throat cancer.