Celine Dion Admits Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle Is 'a Lot of Work' After Canceling World Tour
Celine Dion is giving an update on her battle with Stiff-person syndrome.
After announcing her diagnosis in December 2022, the music icon, 56, was forced to cancel her world tour and hit the pause button on her illustrious career.
When asked how she was doing, Dion candidly explained, "I'm well, but it's a lot of work. I'm taking it one day at a time."
"Five days a week, I undergo athletic, physical, and vocal therapy. I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself," the "My Heart Will Go On" singer said of her new normal with the muscle spasm disorder.
Following the initial shock of her health battle, Dion has come to accept the journey she's been put on. "At the beginning, I would ask myself: 'Why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?' Life doesn't give you any answers. You just have to live it!" she noted.
"I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!" the chart-topper added.
As far as returning to performing, the road ahead may be a little longer than expected. "I can't answer that.... Because for four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready," she revealed when asked about when she will take the stage once again.
"As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don't know... My body will tell me," Dion, who has son René-Charles Angélil, 23, as well as 13-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy with her late husband, René Angélil, made clear.
"The Power of Love" artist recently shared a heartfelt post celebrating International SPS Awareness Day to better inform the world about the central nervous system disorder that causes progressive muscle stiffness and spasms.
“As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)," she began in the social media post. "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"
Vogue France conducted the interview with Dion.