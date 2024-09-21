Celine Dion Is Looking for 'Companionship' After Losing Husband René Angélil: 'She Knows He Wouldn't Want Her to Be Lonely'

"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, 'Okay, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared,'" Dion, who shares René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late spouse, explained in an interview earlier this year. "I let them know, 'You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with."

The cancelation of her tour was also tough for the superstar and has made her more determined than ever to get back to performing. "Celine has been taking time to focus on her health but plans to take the stage again once she is given the go-ahead by her medical team," an insider spilled.