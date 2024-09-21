Celine Dion Is Looking for 'Companionship' After Losing Husband René Angélil: 'She Knows He Wouldn't Want Her to Be Lonely'
Celine Dion is ready for love in her life again.
After the music icon's husband of 21 years, René Angélil, lost his battle with cancer in January 2016 and she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022, Dion feels it's time to have someone special by her side.
"Céline wants someone in her life and even if it’s just companionship and a nice friendship, less physical in nature, that’s okay," an insider claimed.
In the "My Heart Will Go On" crooner's documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, fans got a front-row seat to how debilitating her health condition has been. However, Dion, 56, has been getting stronger each day.
"She feels she has the energy to maintain a more meaningful relationship," the source added. "René was everything to her, but she knows he wouldn’t want her to be lonely. It would be nice to have a special person to have dinner with."
The Grammy winner, who had to completely pause her career after her diagnosis, isn't taking a moment of her life for granted. As OK! previously reported, Dion revealed the extreme toll her health issue took on her mental well-being.
"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, 'Okay, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared,'" Dion, who shares René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late spouse, explained in an interview earlier this year. "I let them know, 'You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with."
The cancelation of her tour was also tough for the superstar and has made her more determined than ever to get back to performing. "Celine has been taking time to focus on her health but plans to take the stage again once she is given the go-ahead by her medical team," an insider spilled.
"Celine is a fighter. She doesn’t have as much control over her muscles as she did before, but she’s working with doctors and physical therapists to get better," they added. "She’s staying positive and upbeat and doing her physical therapy every day. Getting back on stage in some form is her constant dream, even if she can no longer sing; she just wants to see those shining faces."
In Touch spoke with sources close to Dion.