Nikki Haley Compared to Fired CNN Anchor Don Lemon After Making 'Ageist' Joe Biden Remarks: 'What a Terrible Thing to Say'

Nikki Haley faced social media backlash after claiming she believed Joe Biden wouldn't live long enough to finish out a second term as President of the United States.

"He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President [Kamala] Harris," the presidential hopeful said in an appearance on Fox News. "Because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely."