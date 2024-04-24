Cesar Millan Reveals the Main Pillars for Raising a Well-Behaved Puppy
Cesar Millian has been the go-to expert for dog owners for decades.
The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan star has worked with many of Hollywood's A-listers, such as Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, and Camila Cabello, to help them train their beloved pooches and build meaningful relationships with their fur babies.
Millan chats exclusively with OK! about what puppy parents need to instill in their dynamics with their beloved pets, how to create healthy habits, his new show on National Geographic, Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog and the Halo collar.
"Allow them to retain their natural way of connecting and communicating with the world," Millan says. "It's very important not to humanize a dog. I'm not saying not to love them the way you will love a human, but they have their own philosophy, their own psychology."
"When you love someone very much, you also respect them," the feline expert notes of being too easy-going with your pets. "Otherwise, it's just one side relationship or one side benefit, which is no benefit. My clients are dog lovers, but they still hire me. To me, love has the three ingredients — trust, respect, love. You can love people; doesn't mean you trust them."
Now, Millan is back on television where he will be match-making dogs with their potential new owners. "You get to see how to prevent problems, how to choose the right energy dog for you, not based if a dog is cute or if you feel sorry for what happened in the in the past," the trainer reveals.
"I'm going to teach people how to prevent aggression, fear, anxiety, separation anxiety. All the side effects that people have watched for 20 years," he adds. "I'm bringing prevention into the picture. But of course, I'm still doing rehabilitation."
Millan has is also a co-founder of the Halo Collar which provides your dogs the rules, boundaries, and limitations they need, while allowing them to live freely and safely and includes his 21-day training program that gently teaches dogs to respond quickly and consistently to customizable prevention and encouragement feedback.
"I always tell people, rules, boundaries, limitations, it's imperative to make sure that your dog has them," the television star emphasizes about the purpose behind the product. "How do we put those words into a technology and that's where the technology came in. Follow, play, explore is walking with the dog, playing with the dog, exploring with the dog, and you feel safe."