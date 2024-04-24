OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > celeb pets
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Cesar Millan Reveals the Main Pillars for Raising a Well-Behaved Puppy

cesarmilanpp
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cesar Millian has been the go-to expert for dog owners for decades.

The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan star has worked with many of Hollywood's A-listers, such as Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, and Camila Cabello, to help them train their beloved pooches and build meaningful relationships with their fur babies.

Article continues below advertisement
cesarmilan
Source: Mega

Cesar Millan has been the go-to expert for dog owners for decades.

Millan chats exclusively with OK! about what puppy parents need to instill in their dynamics with their beloved pets, how to create healthy habits, his new show on National Geographic, Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog and the Halo collar.

"Allow them to retain their natural way of connecting and communicating with the world," Millan says. "It's very important not to humanize a dog. I'm not saying not to love them the way you will love a human, but they have their own philosophy, their own psychology."

Article continues below advertisement
cesarmilan
Source: Mega

Cesar Millian says trust, respect and love are the keys to raising a well-behaved dog.

Article continues below advertisement

"When you love someone very much, you also respect them," the feline expert notes of being too easy-going with your pets. "Otherwise, it's just one side relationship or one side benefit, which is no benefit. My clients are dog lovers, but they still hire me. To me, love has the three ingredients — trust, respect, love. You can love people; doesn't mean you trust them."

Now, Millan is back on television where he will be match-making dogs with their potential new owners. "You get to see how to prevent problems, how to choose the right energy dog for you, not based if a dog is cute or if you feel sorry for what happened in the in the past," the trainer reveals.

Article continues below advertisement
cesarmilan
Source: Mega

Cesar Millan will be match making dogs with their potential owner on his new series.

MORE ON:
celeb pets
Article continues below advertisement

"I'm going to teach people how to prevent aggression, fear, anxiety, separation anxiety. All the side effects that people have watched for 20 years," he adds. "I'm bringing prevention into the picture. But of course, I'm still doing rehabilitation."

Millan has is also a co-founder of the Halo Collar which provides your dogs the rules, boundaries, and limitations they need, while allowing them to live freely and safely and includes his 21-day training program that gently teaches dogs to respond quickly and consistently to customizable prevention and encouragement feedback.

Article continues below advertisement
cesarmillan
Source: Mega

Cesar Millan is the cofounder of the Halo collar.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I always tell people, rules, boundaries, limitations, it's imperative to make sure that your dog has them," the television star emphasizes about the purpose behind the product. "How do we put those words into a technology and that's where the technology came in. Follow, play, explore is walking with the dog, playing with the dog, exploring with the dog, and you feel safe."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.