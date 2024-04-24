Cesar Millan Reveals the Main Pillars for Raising a Well-Behaved Puppy

"When you love someone very much, you also respect them," the feline expert notes of being too easy-going with your pets. "Otherwise, it's just one side relationship or one side benefit, which is no benefit. My clients are dog lovers, but they still hire me. To me, love has the three ingredients — trust, respect, love. You can love people; doesn't mean you trust them."

Now, Millan is back on television where he will be match-making dogs with their potential new owners. "You get to see how to prevent problems, how to choose the right energy dog for you, not based if a dog is cute or if you feel sorry for what happened in the in the past," the trainer reveals.