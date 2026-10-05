Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Shares Heartfelt Tribute About Hope While Mourning the Death of 13-Year-Old Cousin Fiona

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Robe Lowe's son John Owen is mourning his teen cousin Fiona. The 13-year-old daughter of Chad Lowe died by suicide at a hospital on September 29, prompting John Owen to post an emotional tribute on his Instagram Story over the weekend. "Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all," the 30-year-old posted, sharing Emily Dickinson's poem "Hope Is a Thing With Feathers."

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Source: MEGA Rob Lowe's son John Owen shared a heartfelt message of hope.

"And sweetest in the gale is heard; and sore must be the storm that could abash the little bird that kept so many warm,” the post continued. “I’ve heard it in the chillest land, and on the strangest sea; yet, never, in extremity, it asked a crumb of me,” John Owen wrapped up the emotional tribute to his teenage relative. Neither John Owen nor his father, Rob, has offered a specific statement regarding Fiona's death. As OK! previously reported, insiders suggested the family is "focusing on being there" for Chad.

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Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Loved ones are supporting Fiona Lowe's family in the wake of her death.

"Rob and Chad are very close. Their family and friends have rallied around Chad and [his wife] Kim [Painter]," a source said. "Everyone's heartbroken." "Right now, the focus is on being there for them in any way they can," the insider added. Chad and his family announced Fiona's tragic death in a heartfelt statement to the press last week. “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance," they shared.

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'She Was Adored'

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Chad Lowe shares three daughters with his wife, Kim Painter.

"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents," the statement continued. "In fact, she was the light of our lives." Chad and his wife, Kim, share three daughters, Mabel, 17, Nixie, 10, and late Fiona. Mabel broke her silence on her sister's death on October 3. "I love you so much, Fiona," she wrote. "I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now."

Chuck Lowe Speaks Out

Source: @mabellowe_/INSTAGRAM Mabel Lowe mourned her sister Fiona.