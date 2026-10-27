NEWS Chad Lowe and Wife Kim Painter Honor Late Daughter Fiona With Emotional Celebration of Life Source: MEGA Chad Lowe and Kim Painter honored their late daughter Fiona with a private celebration of life attended by close friends and family. OK! Staff Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, honored their late daughter, Fiona, with a private celebration of life over the weekend, weeks after the 13-year-old's death. Sources said that family members and close friends gathered for the intimate memorial service. The couple has largely maintained their privacy while mourning their daughter.

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Chad and Kim Remember Fiona in Heartbreaking Statement

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Chad and Kim remembered Fiona as 'a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.'

The couple paid tribute to their daughter's personality and the bond she shared with her family in a statement following her death. Fiona was remembered as "a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance." "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents," the family continued. "In fact, she was the light of our lives." The family also requested space to mourn. "Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," they added.

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Fiona Lowe's Cause of Death

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Fiona was pronounced dead at a local hospital in September, with the medical examiner ruling her death a 'suicide.'

Additional details about the teenager's death emerged in early October when the medical examiner's office released its findings. According to the report, Fiona was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, at a local hospital. The medical examiner officially classified her manner of death as suicide on Thursday, October 1. The family has not publicly disclosed further circumstances surrounding her death. Fiona, born November 16, 2012, was the middle child of Lowe and Painter's three daughters. The couple also shares Mabel Painter, 17, and Nixie Barbara, 10 Last year, Chad celebrated Fiona's birthday on Instagram, writing, "Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!"

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Chad Previously Said Raising Daughters is an 'Incredible Privilege'

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Chad Lowe previously called raising his three daughters an 'incredible privilege.'

Before the family tragedy, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, spoke about how fatherhood had transformed his understanding of the world during a 2024 appearance on the "Still Here Podcast." "I'm a girl dad. It's so interesting because [I'm] always wanting to have my own experiences and not live in the shadow or follow in the footsteps of somebody. I get the experience of being a girl dad," he shared. "I feel like having daughters is such an incredible privilege." "I know that there are struggles," he explained. "And now it's taken what I've known intellectually, and it's put it in my heart because I now have three daughters. And so, I look at the world from really their perspective and I see the world and a lot of the injustices in the world from their perspective."

Rob Lowe and Others Rally Around Lowe Family

Source: MEGA; MEGA Rob Lowe has reportedly been supporting his younger brother Chad and sister-in-law Kim Painter as the family mourns.