NEWS Rob Lowe Is 'Focused on Being There' for Brother Chad After Daughter Fiona Dies by Suicide at Age 13, Says Insider: 'They're Very Close' Source: MEGA, @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Rob Lowe and his family are focused on supporting Chad Lowe and wife Kim Painter following the death of their daughter. Taylor Camp Oct. 2 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rob Lowe is staying strong for his younger brother, Chad Lowe, following the heartbreaking death of Chad's 13-year-old daughter, Fiona. Rob, 62, and other members of the Lowe family have been focused on supporting Chad, 58, and his wife, Kim Painter, as they grieve their daughter, who died earlier this week from suicide. "Rob and Chad are very close. Their family and friends have rallied around Chad and Kim," a source dished. "Everyone's heartbroken."

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Rob Lowe Is Focused on 'Being There' for His Brother

Source: MEGA Rob Lowe and the rest of the family have rallied around Chad.

"Right now, the focus is on being there for them in any way they can," the source explained. The tragedy comes after an already difficult period for Chad and his family, as "they already went through so much with losing their home last year," the insider added, referring to the Pacific Palisades fires in January 2025.

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Chad Lowe's Family Remembered Fiona as the 'Light of Our Lives'

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Chad Lowe and Kim Painter remembered their daughter as a creative teenager who loved dancing.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and Kim announced their daughter's death in a statement on September 29. "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," the family said, remembering the teenager as "a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance." Fiona was also deeply bonded with her sisters, Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents," the statement continued. "In fact, she was the light of our lives." “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988,” the couple added.

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Fiona Lowe Is Being Remembered by Her Community

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Fiona's school community remembered the 13-year-old as a kind student with an artistic soul.

Fiona's loved ones aren't the only ones mourning the teenager. Her school community is also grieving, with a source describing Fiona as "sweet, quiet and kind" and noting that dance was her "biggest passion." The teenager was remembered as having an "artistic soul" and always being kind to her classmates. Chad and his family were said to be actively involved in Fiona's school and regularly attended functions before her death.

Chad Lowe's Father Also Paid Tribute to Fiona

View this post on Instagram Source: @LOWEDOWN769/INSTAGRAM Chad and Rob Lowe's father, Chuck Lowe, also paid tribute to his late granddaughter.