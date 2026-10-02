Chad Lowe's Best Friend Reacts to Fiona's Death, Says the Actor Has 'Gone Through Something Unimaginable'

Chad Lowe ’s longtime best friend, Chris Ufland , is remembering Fiona Lowe following the heartbreaking news of her death at 13.

Chris, 58, shared an emotional message for Chad and the Lowe family on Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, writing, “My best friend for 50 years has gone thru something unimaginable. My heart goes out to you and the family. This feels incredibly personal to me. Just love my brother.”

The Lowe family confirmed Fiona’s death in a statement and asked for prayers and privacy during the difficult time.

As OK! previously reported, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined that Fiona died by suicide.

Her body has since been released to her family, according to the autopsy report.

Emergency services responded to the family home at around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Fiona was taken to the hospital, where the Medical Examiner said she was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m.

The Lowe family confirmed Fiona’s death in a statement released on September 29.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance,” Chad and wife Kim Painter stated. “She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

“If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988,” they concluded.