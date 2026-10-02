Chad Lowe's Best Friend Reacts to Fiona's Death, Says the Actor Has 'Gone Through Something Unimaginable'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
Chad Lowe’s longtime best friend, Chris Ufland, is remembering Fiona Lowe following the heartbreaking news of her death at 13.
Chris, 58, shared an emotional message for Chad and the Lowe family on Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, writing, “My best friend for 50 years has gone thru something unimaginable. My heart goes out to you and the family. This feels incredibly personal to me. Just love my brother.”
Fiona Lowe's Death
As OK! previously reported, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined that Fiona died by suicide.
Her body has since been released to her family, according to the autopsy report.
Emergency services responded to the family home at around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Fiona was taken to the hospital, where the Medical Examiner said she was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m.
The Lowe family confirmed Fiona’s death in a statement released on September 29.
“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance,” Chad and wife Kim Painter stated. “She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”
“If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988,” they concluded.
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Fiona's Family and Community Remember Her
Chad and producer Kim are also parents to daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. The couple has largely kept their family life away from the spotlight.
In the days following Fiona’s death, people close to the teenager also began sharing memories of her and the impact she had on those around her.
"The school and community are very inclusive, artistic, a warm place. Parents are friends and most are involved with the school. This is a devastating time for the community," an insider said. "The Lowe family is very involved and are at many school functions."
Chad’s father, Chuck Lowe, also paid tribute to his granddaughter.
Chuck shared a photo of Fiona swimming in a pool on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Rest in peace sweet Fiona."
Chad Once Opened Up About Fatherhood
Before the family’s devastating loss, Chad had spoken publicly about how becoming a father to three girls changed the way he viewed the world.
"I feel like having daughters is such an incredible privilege," he said.
He explained that raising three girls transformed some of the things he had previously understood "intellectually" and "put it in my heart."
"I look at the world from really their perspective, and I see the world and a lot of the injustices in the world from their perspective," he added.