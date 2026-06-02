Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly, 13, Towers Over Mom Jenna Dewan in Sweet Birthday Photos
June 2 2026, Updated 1:34 p.m. ET
Jenna Dewan had a sweet birthday message for her daughter, Everly Tatum, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
Their only child turned 13 on Sunday, May 31, marking the milestone birthday with a beachside party and photos in which she towered over her mom.
"To my Evie...13...I keep staring at that number, wondering how it’s possible," Dewan wrote on Instagram. "It feels like yesterday I was rocking you to sleep, and somehow now I’m looking at this incredible young woman standing in front of me."
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Dewan and Tatum married in 2009 and welcomed Everly in 2013.
In her touching birthday tribute, Dewan thanked her teenage daughter for "making [her] a mom" and gushed over her "beautiful heart."
"What I love most about you isn’t what you’ve accomplished, how talented you are, or even how creative and brilliant you are," she wrote. "It’s who you are when no one is watching."
"Your beautiful heart," Dewan continued. "The way you care so deeply. The way you root for people…! (Me included) The empathetic way you notice the person sitting alone and needing some support, the animal that needs love, the friend who is having a hard time. Your empathy is one of the greatest gifts."
Dewan accompanied her heartfelt words with pictures of her eldest daughter growing up and photos of her blowing out candles next to bright pink balloons at her party.
"You have always been beautifully, wonderfully yourself. Your imagination, your humor, your unique magic forever," she wrote.
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"Thank you for finding me again in this life and bringing your light into this family," Dewan concluded. "You are my soul. Thank you for being my bestie. Happy Birthday, my sweet girl!!!!! I love you more than I could ever express."
Tatum did not share a public birthday message for his daughter, but he has spoken in the past about their close relationship.
"She’s a full-on teenager now," he told the Today show in January. "It’s beautiful, but also like, you want to cry."
Tatum and Dewan split in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in 2024.
The Magic Mike star proposed to Zoë Kravitz in 2023, but the couple called off their engagement a year later. He has since been linked to model Inka Williams.
After their breakup, Dewan welcomed two more children —Callum, 6, and Rhiannon, 1— with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. The pair got engaged in 2020.
Kazee, Callum and Rhiannon were each in attendance at Everly's lavish birthday bash. It is unclear if Tatum was present.