Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly, 13, Towers Over Mom Jenna Dewan in Sweet Birthday Photos

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Jenna Dewan had a sweet birthday message for her daughter, Everly Tatum, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. Their only child turned 13 on Sunday, May 31, marking the milestone birthday with a beachside party and photos in which she towered over her mom. "To my Evie...13...I keep staring at that number, wondering how it’s possible," Dewan wrote on Instagram. "It feels like yesterday I was rocking you to sleep, and somehow now I’m looking at this incredible young woman standing in front of me."

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All Grown Up

Source: Instagram/Jenna Dewan Everly Tatum was pictured blowing out her candles at her 13th birthday party.

Dewan and Tatum married in 2009 and welcomed Everly in 2013. In her touching birthday tribute, Dewan thanked her teenage daughter for "making [her] a mom" and gushed over her "beautiful heart." "What I love most about you isn’t what you’ve accomplished, how talented you are, or even how creative and brilliant you are," she wrote. "It’s who you are when no one is watching."

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Source: MEGA Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum welcomed Everly, their only child together, in 2013.

"Your beautiful heart," Dewan continued. "The way you care so deeply. The way you root for people…! (Me included) The empathetic way you notice the person sitting alone and needing some support, the animal that needs love, the friend who is having a hard time. Your empathy is one of the greatest gifts." Dewan accompanied her heartfelt words with pictures of her eldest daughter growing up and photos of her blowing out candles next to bright pink balloons at her party. "You have always been beautifully, wonderfully yourself. Your imagination, your humor, your unique magic forever," she wrote.

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Source: Instagram/Jenna Dewan In a heartfelt post, Jenna Dewan thanked Everly Tatum for 'making her a mom.'

"Thank you for finding me again in this life and bringing your light into this family," Dewan concluded. "You are my soul. Thank you for being my bestie. Happy Birthday, my sweet girl!!!!! I love you more than I could ever express." Tatum did not share a public birthday message for his daughter, but he has spoken in the past about their close relationship. "She’s a full-on teenager now," he told the Today show in January. "It’s beautiful, but also like, you want to cry."

Source: MEGA Channing Tatum has spoken in the past about his close relationship with his daughter, Everly.