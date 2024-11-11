Newly Single Channing Tatum Spends Time With Daughter Everly, 11, at Toy Store Following Zoë Kravitz Split: Photos
Channing Tatum is staying distracted!
The Magic Mike star, 44, shared a series of Instagram Stories featuring sweet moments with his daughter, Everly, 11, as they enjoyed a playful day together in a toy store following his split from Zoë Kravitz.
In one photo, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor took a selfie while wearing a yellow pair of sunglasses as a huge teddy bear sat on his shoulders.
“Just saying hi on this Saturday and sending some love,” he wrote alongside the snapshot.
Another photo captured his preteen, whom Tatum shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, lying on the floor, snuggled up with a large brown teddy bear, surrounded by a kids' dining set and a pair of foam blocks.
"What do you do when you have a whole toy store from the 2000(s) to yourself?" Tatum wrote on the image. "You go and find the biggest teddy bear and have a cuddle."
Tatum’s post came amid his ongoing project, Roofman, which is a biopic about Jeffrey Manchester, a former United States Army Reserve turned fugitive, who stole from McDonald's branches while hiding on the roof of a Toys "R" Us store.
Last month, Tatum shared a Polaroid of himself with an old Toys "R" Us sign that read: “Promise us that you’ll never grow up!”
"Just broke out of prison and into a Toys R Us... how was your day," he wrote in the caption. "Hehe #ROOFMAN dirty and tired but still a Toys R Us kid."
The Fly Me to the Moon actor appears to be prioritizing family and work in the wake of his split from Kravitz.
As OK! previously reported, the couple’s romance “fizzled fast after their press tour” for Blink Twice ended, with a source revealing in October that “they realized they were on different pages.”
The pair began dating after working together on the said flick in 2021, which was Kravitz’s directorial debut.
"[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together," an insider said about the pair at that time.
The duo became engaged in 2023 shortly after collaborating on the project together.
However, thinking about the details of tying the knot put even more "pressure" on their romance, another source claimed.
"Neither of them were rushing to the altar," someone close to the two confessed.
As for Kravitz, eyewitnesses told Page Six that she’s doing well, as she was spotted partying in New York City “dancing all night and having cocktails” just days after news of their breakup surfaced.
Meanwhile, another insider shared that the exes are on good terms despite the sudden split.
“They had a good time together and want to remain friends,” the source told In Touch.