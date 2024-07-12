Channing Tatum Gushes Over How 'Normal and Sweet' Pal Taylor Swift Made Him Homemade Pop-Tarts: Watch

After host Jimmy Fallon showed an image of the father-of-one alongside Gayle King at Swift’s SoFi Stadium performance in L.A., Tatum raved, “I was a fan of the music because I’ve listened to her forever, but I did not know she was such an unstoppable force.”

“I mean, I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet,” the hunk added, referencing how he has been spotted with fiancée Zoë Kravitz and the “Cruel Summer” singer on fun outings.