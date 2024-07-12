Channing Tatum Gushes Over How 'Normal and Sweet' Pal Taylor Swift Made Him Homemade Pop-Tarts: Watch
Channing Tatum is Taylor Swift’s biggest fan!
On the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Magic Mike actor gushed over the pop star after he attended her Eras Tour concert with his daughter back in August 2023.
After host Jimmy Fallon showed an image of the father-of-one alongside Gayle King at Swift’s SoFi Stadium performance in L.A., Tatum raved, “I was a fan of the music because I’ve listened to her forever, but I did not know she was such an unstoppable force.”
“I mean, I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet,” the hunk added, referencing how he has been spotted with fiancée Zoë Kravitz and the “Cruel Summer” singer on fun outings.
“And she’ll make you, like, a dinner, and like whip it up no problem. Like, homemade Pop-Tarts," he told Fallon. “Like warm, warm pop tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’”
Tatum then praised Swift for her amazing show, which his daughter, Everly, 11, greatly enjoyed.
“And then you get to see her go on stage, for like a three-plus hour show ... I challenge any triathlete that’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing on stage,” he said. “I was a fan fan afterwards.”
The Bullet Train alum concluded the conversation about Swift, noting how "cool" and "so smart" she is.
As OK! previously reported, Tatum and Swift have become pals through the musician’s friendship with The Batman actress, whom the heartthrob proposed to in October 2023.
The couple began dating in 2021 and are now planning a low-key backyard bash for close friends and family to celebrate their love.
“Zoë is a stickler for design and ethereal aesthetics and details, so by backyard, don’t think BBQ,” the insider said of the duo’s impending nuptials, joking how Zoë’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, won’t be manning the grill.
“But it’s going to be a relaxed, elevated, A-list affair that their guests will be talking about for years to come,” they explained.
This will be the second marriage from both Zoë and Channing, as the 35-year-old formerly tied the knot with ex Karl Glusman, while the 44-year-old was married to ex Jenna Dewan.
Now, the pair believe “getting married seems like the most natural thing to do.”
“Zoë and Channing knew they had something special from the very beginning. They’re so ready to become husband and wife,” the source shared.