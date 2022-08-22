Harry Styles Opens Up About ‘Difficult’ Criticism of Olivia Wilde Romance
Harry Styles is getting vulnerable about the price of fame. The prince of pop opened up about how the public criticism over his and girlfriend Olivia Wilde's romance has been hard to navigate at times.
“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” Styles revealed in a recent interview. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”
“When I’m working, I work really hard, and I think I’m really professional,” the Grammy Award winner, 28, went on to explain. “Then when I’m not, I’m not. I’d like to think I’m open, and probably quite stubborn, too, and willing to be vulnerable. I can be selfish sometimes, but I’d like to think that I’m a caring person."
“Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the [internet], and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real … But anyway, what do you want to eat?'” Styles went on to convey.
The former O.C. actress, 38, echoed her boyfriend's statements adding, “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there. I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”
Styles and his Don't Worry Darling director, who is ten years his senior, began dating in January of 2021 after working together on the highly anticipated thriller.
“We were looking for someone with innate warmth and palpable charm,” Wilde said about casting her now boyfriend in the role of Jack. “The entire story depended on the audience believing in Jack.”
“The scene called for him to stand onstage with Frank [Pine] and chant their creepy slogan, ‘Who’s world is it? Ours!’ over and over again. Dark as hell. But Harry took it to another level,” she continued of his performance. “He was so fully in the moment, he began screaming the lines to the crowd, in this primal roar, that was way more intense than anything we expected from the scene.”