Harry Styles Opens Up About ‘Difficult’ Criticism of Olivia Wilde Romance

Styles and his Don't Worry Darling director, who is ten years his senior, began dating in January of 2021 after working together on the highly anticipated thriller.

“We were looking for someone with innate warmth and palpable charm,” Wilde said about casting her now boyfriend in the role of Jack. “The entire story depended on the audience believing in Jack.”

“The scene called for him to stand onstage with Frank [Pine] and chant their creepy slogan, ‘Who’s world is it? Ours!’ over and over again. Dark as hell. But Harry took it to another level,” she continued of his performance. “He was so fully in the moment, he began screaming the lines to the crowd, in this primal roar, that was way more intense than anything we expected from the scene.”