Jen Shah Marks 1 Year in Prison by Revealing Photo From Barbie-Themed Pageant She Competed In: 'I Razzle-Dazzled'

"I have been away from my family for one year. The depth of my pain is unrelenting and indescribable. However, throughout this painful process, God has substantially increased my humility, gratitude, and courage," Shah wrote in a note about being apart from her husband, Sharrieff Shah, with whom she shares sons Sharrieff Jr., 29, and Omar, 19.

"Upon entering FPC Bryan, I wholeheartedly believed that no one was suffering as badly as I was. I quickly recognized that so many women are here battling and overcoming circumstances far worse than mine. Their resilience inspires and truly humbles me," she continued.