Jen Shah Marks 1 Year in Prison by Revealing Photo From Barbie-Themed Pageant She Competed In: 'I Razzle-Dazzled'
Jen Shah has officially been behind bars for one year.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum, 50, reflected on the past 12 months since surrendering her freedom and revealed she's kept busy by doing extracurriculars, including competing in a Barbie-themed pageant.
"I have been away from my family for one year. The depth of my pain is unrelenting and indescribable. However, throughout this painful process, God has substantially increased my humility, gratitude, and courage," Shah wrote in a note about being apart from her husband, Sharrieff Shah, with whom she shares sons Sharrieff Jr., 29, and Omar, 19.
"Upon entering FPC Bryan, I wholeheartedly believed that no one was suffering as badly as I was. I quickly recognized that so many women are here battling and overcoming circumstances far worse than mine. Their resilience inspires and truly humbles me," she continued.
The former businesswoman explained how she's relied on her faith to carry her through this difficult time peiod. "Recognizing that God continues to bless me not withstanding my wretched and unpredictable surroundings; expressing sincere gratitude has been my most effective coping mechanism," Jen explained.
"Despair and depression are companions that strive to capture my undivided attention every single day. Praying five times a day helps keep these and other emotional serpents at bay. I am most grateful for the aspects of my life that have never left me: My Family and Faith. Thank you God," she penned.
"In my daily prayers, I ask God for the courage to realize I am worthy of a second chance. Through the countless therapy sessions and classes I have taken, I am finding the courage to set my fear and guilt aside," the ex-Bravo star noted. "My husband tells me every morning that I have to fight for my happiness. He said it takes unimaginable courage to smile, and find joy and laughter despite my circumstances."
Part of her positive new change has been participating in more activities with her fellow inmates, such as the costume pageant. In a photo from the event, Jen posed with a pal while rocking a slicked back ponytail paired with a backpack and a beige romper.
"This photo was taken nearly eight months after I surrendered," she revealed. "My husband's advice finally settled into my heart and I found the courage to smile, find genuine joy and laughter by participating in a Barbie Hair Show Competition as 'Adventure Barbie.'"
"My Barbie team and I razzle-dazzled the Real Hair Updo category with a fully choreographed routine to Latto's 'Big Energy!' It brought me so much joy to put smiles on my fellow inmates faces," she said.
"There is still so much I must learn while I am here at FPC Bryan, I am grateful God has given me a better foundation to appreciate his unwavering love and blessings to fight for that moment of happiness each day," the emotional letter concluded.
People obtained the photo and obtained the note from the reality star.